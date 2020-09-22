Phillies’ loss adds to wild playoff race

Voth (1-5) posted season highs in innings (seven) and strikeouts (seven), allowing three hits and one run. It was an especially welcome effort for the Nationals, who were playing their third doubleheader in five days.

Philadelphia (27-28) is in the eighth and final playoff spot at .4909, just ahead of Milwaukee and San Francisco (26-27) at .4906. The defending World Series champion Nationals (22-32) have only a distant chance of reaching the postseason.

Austin Voth threw his first career complete game and earned his first victory in 10 starts this season, and the Washington Nationals staved off playoff elimination with a 5-1 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday.

“I feel like I’ve been chasing that for a while,” Voth said of the complete game. “More importantly, just going deep into the game today. I felt like with the doubleheader and how our bullpen is, it gave them a little bit of a rest. I’m ecstatic right now.”

Philadelphia’s defensive woes didn’t help Aaron Nola (5-4), who yielded five runs (three earned) in six innings while striking out six. Washington collected an unearned run in the first when Juan Soto reached on left fielder Mickey Moniak’s error and scored on Asdrubal Cabrera’s single.

Andrew Stevenson and Trea Turner opened the third with back-to-back doubles to make it 2-0. After an intentional walk and a fielder’s choice, Brock Holt smacked a hard grounder down the right-field line to score a run. Bryce Harper misplayed the ball in the corner to let in another run.

Holt scored on Luis Garcia’s infield single two batters later to make it 5-0.

Jean Segura’s fourth-inning home run accounted for Philadelphia’s only run.

“It’s always frustrating not being able to execute,” Nola said. “It doesn’t matter who’s on the mound, we still have to go out and compete. Things haven’t been falling our way, but we’re still taking it game by game. I don’t think we’re out of anything.”

Twins welcome back Bailey

The Minnesota Twins reinstated Homer Bailey from the 45-day injured list so he could start their series opener against visiting Detroit.

Bailey made just one start with his new team before getting hurt, picking up the victory by logging five innings in Minnesota’s home opener July 28 against St. Louis. The 34-year-old righthander missed the next 51 games with right biceps tendinitis.

He signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Twins, and his salary was prorated once the coronavirus pandemic prompted an abbreviated 60-game schedule.

The Twins have used the injured list 16 times this season, covering 13 players, but Bailey’s activation leaves only righthander Jake Odorizzi, second baseman Luis Arraez, and outfielder Brent Rooker still sidelined. Rooker is done for the season because of a broken forearm, but Odorizzi (finger blister) and Arraez (knee tendinitis) are expected to be available next week once the postseason starts.

It’s official: A’s are champs

The Oakland Athletics clinched their first AL West title since 2013 on Monday night with an assist from the rival Houston Astros.

Houston lost, 6-1, to the Seattle Mariners, ending its three-year reign as division champion and making the A’s the first team in the majors to lock up a division crown in this pandemic-shortened season. They will be home for a best-of-three playoff series beginning Sept. 29.

Oakland was off Monday before opening an interleague series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

Since last season ended, the slugging A’s have emphasized the need to win the division given they won 97 games each of the last two years and lost the AL wild-card game.

Oakland is in the playoffs for a third straight year and the sixth time in nine seasons.

The win also improved Seattle’s slim hopes of catching the Astros for second place and a guaranteed playoff spot. The Mariners ended Monday three games behind Houston with six remaining.

“What’s most important is the game at hand tonight and then the game tomorrow and the next day,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

It was just the third victory for Seattle in its past 27 meetings with Houston over the last two seasons.

Pillar shows some pop

Kevin Pillar homered against his former team and German Márquez pitched six strong innings to snap a five-game losing streak as the Colorado Rockies stalled San Francisco’s playoff pursuit, beating the host Giants, 7-2, on Monday night.

In the opener of an eight-game road trip to end the season, the Rockies knocked around Johnny Cueto for seven earned runs in 4⅓ innings.

“He didn’t have his best stuff and his command was off,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “Against a team like the Rockies, who are kind of free swingers up and down the lineup, if you’re missing in the zone, they can punish you for that.”

The Giants will enter a transitional quarantine period Wednesday ahead of a potential playoff appearance. The team will stay in a hotel, despite finishing the regular season at home.

“The idea is to test, protect and give us our best chance at being healthy and strong into the postseason,” Kapler said.

Meanwhile, outfielder Mike Yastrzemski missed his fourth straight game with a mild right calf strain and remains day to day. He hit off a tee and increased his throwing but hasn’t started running yet.