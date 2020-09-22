Scoring is foremost on Revolution’s minds as they prepare to face Montreal

As they head into Wednesday’s 5 p.m. match with the Montreal Impact at Gillette Stadium — their penultimate game in the current phase of the season — that facet of their game will stay at the top of their minds.

New England has scored just four times in its last five games, the latest a scoreless draw with New York City FC Saturday, and the Revolution are tied for fourth-to-last in MLS with 10 goals overall.

The Revolution know they’re having difficulties scoring goals, but they say their offensive capabilities shouldn’t be quickly criticized.





“We’re going to score goals," said coach Bruce Arena. "It’s just a matter of time. But time is running out on us, so we’ve got to certainly be better.

"Defending principles are something that you can really coach and teach your team and work together on a daily basis to get that right. The attacking part of the game is difficult.

"You need guys that make plays, and we’ve had players in position to make plays. I think it’s just going to be a matter of time when a couple guys make the plays, and when that happens, I think we’re going to be winning games.”

On Tuesday, MLS announced that the Revolution will play nine more games in the season’s next phase, beginning Oct. 3 against Nashville and ending Nov. 8 against Philadelphia.

The Revolution (3-3-6) are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, 1 point behind the Impact. Their standing would be good enough to give them a playoff berth right now in the expanded format this season. The 7-10 seeds in each conference will have play-in matches to determine which teams join the top six that clinch automatic berths.

But increased scoring needs to be part of the game plan. Their last goal came 10 days ago, courtesy of Tajon Buchanan in the 81st minute of a 2-1 loss to the Union.

Midfielder Kelyn Rowe said he’ll look to counterpart Lee Nguyen, acquired Sept. 8 in a trade with Inter Miami, to create scoring chances from the midfield.

Nguyen was an offensive dynamo in his first stint with the Revolution, scoring 51 goals from 2012-17. He has yet to get on the scoresheet this season.

“He’s created a lot of chances, he’s had a few good years, he’s a guy that’s going to create a lot,” Rowe said. “So we’re hoping that he can fit in that 10 role.

"I thought he had a good game the other night. If he can start linking up with guys as they start playing together — guys like Gustavo [Bou], Teal [Bunbury], Tajon, Cristian Penilla — once they start finding that connection, I think it’s going to be dangerous.”