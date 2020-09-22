Sound familiar? Tyler Seguin’s goal drought is at 11 games

It was one of those plays that showed the other things Seguin is doing when not putting up points, and interim coach Rick Bowness is correct that the team wouldn't be in the Stanley Cup Final without the 28-year-old center. But with Seguin now up to an 11-game goal drought that matches the longest of his playoff career, the Stars need him to produce against Tampa Bay in a final tied 1-1 and heating up.

EDMONTON, Alberta — With 76 seconds left in a game last round and the Dallas Stars clinging to a one-goal lead, Tyler Seguin laid out in front of a slap shot to block it and help preserve a victory.

Advertisement

"Do we need more from him? Yes," Bowness said, adding he'd like more from other players, too. “He had some really good looks last game. He needs one of those to go in, there’s no question. He’s working. He needs a break.”

Seguin last scored in Game 3 of the second round against Colorado and has just one assist since. He has taken 58 shots, second on Dallas behind only captain Jamie Benn's 62, but has just two goals in 22 postseason games.

As a 21-year-old in his third season with the Bruins in the 2012-13 season, Seguin had just one goal in 22 playoff games. The Bruins lost to the Blackhawks in the Stanley Cup Finals, and Seguin’s lack of production was cited as one of the reasons. He was traded to the Stars shortly after the Bruins’ season ended.

“I feel like I’ve been playing a lot better as of late,” the 28-year-old Seguin said. “Definitely looking for that one bounce, but good things are happening when you’re getting chances and that’s what you look at.”

Seguin missed the net on one golden opportunity on the power play in Game 2. What could've been an emotional wound up not even being a shot on net.

Advertisement

“All we can do is keep reminding him: ‘Look, you’ve got to keep doing all these little things that help us win. Eventually, over here, that puck will go in,'” Bowness said. “Tyler and a few others are going to have to stay with it, get your nose dirty and get in there.”



