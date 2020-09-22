Stars really were penalized in Game 2 loss to Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

That is exactly what the Stars did to open Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, digging themselves a hole too deep to climb out of and allowing the Tampa Bay Lightning to tie the series with two crucial power-play goals in a 3-2 win at Edmonton.

It’s hard to win a hockey game taking three penalties in the first 13 minutes, especially against a dangerous power play that can snap the puck around with ease.

There is no telling what a championship parade might look like in a pandemic. If the Dallas Stars don’t stop taking so many penalties, they won’t have to worry about that.

“That’s where we lost the game,” said Stars forward Mattias Janmark, who took the first penalty of the game. “We don’t want to take penalties. We have taken way too many throughout the playoffs. But then, I think, when we get them, we’ve just got to go out and kill them and we didn’t manage to do that today and I think that’s where they won the game.”

At 5-on-5, Dallas is outplaying Tampa Bay and may only have its lack of discipline to blame for not being up 2-0. Penalty trouble is finally hurting the Stars, who have taken by far the most minors this postseason and must fix the problem to keep their title hopes alive.

“We need to stay out of the box. It helps,” veteran forward Joe Pavelski said. “When we stay out of the box, we’ve showed it so far that we’re a good team.”

Sharks to retain Boughner as coach

The San Jose Sharks saw enough from Bob Boughner behind their bench last season to be confident he’s the coach to lead them back to the top.

Sharks general manager Doug Wilson formally retained Boughner as San Jose’s coach Tuesday, removing the interim tag to make him the ninth full-time head coach in franchise history.

The Sharks announced their full coaching staffs for the NHL and AHL levels along with the widely expected return of Boughner, who rejoined the Sharks as an assistant to Peter DeBoer in the summer of 2019.

Boughner took over as interim coach after DeBoer and the rest of his assistants were fired Dec. 11. San Jose went 14-20-3 with Boughner behind the bench and missed the playoffs for only the second time since 2003, but Wilson saw enough progress to stick with his coach.







