In wishing his son a happy birthday, James White honored his father’s memory

James White wished his son, Xzavier, a happy first birthday on Tuesday, two days after his father, Tyrone, died in a car crash.

“Happy 1st birthday, Xzavier!” White wrote on Instagram. “I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I! I still can’t quite process everything that’s going on right now, but when I look at you, you give me life!”

White posted two side-by-side photos, one of him as a toddler sitting on his dad’s lap and one of him holding Xzavier.