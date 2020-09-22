fb-pixel

In wishing his son a happy birthday, James White honored his father’s memory

By Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated September 22, 2020, 16 minutes ago
Patriots running back James White's parents were involved in a car crash Sunday in Florida.
Patriots running back James White's parents were involved in a car crash Sunday in Florida.Steven Senne/Associated Press

James White wished his son, Xzavier, a happy first birthday on Tuesday, two days after his father, Tyrone, died in a car crash.

“Happy 1st birthday, Xzavier!” White wrote on Instagram. “I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I! I still can’t quite process everything that’s going on right now, but when I look at you, you give me life!”

White posted two side-by-side photos, one of him as a toddler sitting on his dad’s lap and one of him holding Xzavier.

On Sunday, Tyrone was killed in a two-car crash in Cooper City, Fla. White’s mother, Lisa, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Advertisement

“May you Rest In Peace Dad, we miss you much already,” White wrote.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.