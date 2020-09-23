Elton John announces new North American dates for final tour

NEW YORK (AP) — After postponing several shows because of the coronavirus pandemic, Elton John is saying hello to the yellow brick road of touring.

The pop icon announced Wednesday that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will return to North America on Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. John also announced rescheduled 2022 dates for Houston, Detroit, New York City, Miami, Toronto and Montreal.

In July, John announced new dates in Europe. His global tour will officially return on September 1, 2021 in Berlin.