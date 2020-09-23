From Emmys splash to syndication plunge for ‘Schitt’s Creek’

It made Emmy history on Sunday night, becoming the first series — comedy or drama — to win all of the categories. Also, with its two statues at the Creative Arts Emmys bringing the total up to nine wins, “Schitt’s Creek” broke the record for most wins for a comedy series in a single year. I can’t say it’s the best TV comedy ever made, as those stats might indicate; but it’s a thoroughly endearing series, one that developed from its simplistic fish-out-of-water premise into a warm portrait of an evolving family.

And the journey of the show continues, even though it has already ended its run on Pop TV. That final, sixth season will become available on Netflix on Oct. 7. In the meantime, the earlier seasons will premiere in syndication next week, for those who don’t go to it on Netflix. In Boston, it will air on the CW-affiliated WLVI weeknights at midnight and 12:30 a.m. Comedy Central (which is owned by the same company as Pop TV) is also going to air repeats starting Oct. 2.

Advertisement

And that’s not all. After the Emmy sweep, show co-creator Dan Levy talked about the possibility of continuing the story in a feature film. “If there is an idea that pops into my head, it has to be really freaking good at this point,” he said. “This is a really nice way of saying goodbye. Fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into our heads soon. I would love to work with these beautiful people again. This has been the most incredible experience.”

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.