In ‘Kajillionaire,’ the family that scams together may — or may not — stay together

The movies made by performance artist-turned-director Miranda July are eccentric comedies of human disconnection, and I don’t know that I’ve seen anyone so disconnected as Evan Rachel Wood’s character, Old Dolio, in July’s latest, “Kajillionaire.” The daughter of a pair of failed con artists — played by a threadbare Richard Jenkins and an almost unrecognizable Debra Winger — Old Dolio was named after a homeless man who’d won the lottery, in hopes he’d share the loot. (He didn’t.) She’s heading out of adolescence into adulthood and still hasn’t found her way into her own body. Wood is tall and gangly and speaks here in a low, worried mutter; just watching her galumph awkwardly across a room is an entertainment in itself. It’s a marvelous performance.

Advertisement

The rest of “Kajillionaire” is harder to warm up to, and it suggests that July’s deadpan-LA-oddball approach has its limits. She broke through in 2005 with the whimsical “Me and You and Everyone We Know,” and her belated 2011 follow-up, “The Future,” was a much bleaker piece of work. The new film lands in the middle: July may have lost all faith in the strategies of the parents' generation but holds out hope for the future. I think this may be her idea of a family film.

From left: Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, and Evan Rachel Wood in "Kajillionaire." Matt Kennedy/Focus Features via AP

The family has been barely subsisting on small-time hustles since Old Dolio was a baby, and the implication is that she has known no other life or even other people. On the verge of being evicted from their squat in an abandoned office space, the three try one last big scam involving air travel and luggage insurance, and in the process meet Melanie (Gina Rodriguez of TV’s “Jane the Virgin”), a footloose New Yorker who finds the idea of light crime intriguing.

If Robert (Jenkins), Theresa (Winger), and their daughter are comically ill at ease in the world — simultaneously frightened and devious — Melanie is their perky polar opposite. The parents welcome her into the clan as a second daughter, maybe even a better daughter, which pushes Old Dolio into an emotional crisis that dominates the second half of “Kajillionaire.”

Advertisement

Which is fine — the more time we spend with Wood’s character, the better, and Rodriguez turns Melanie into an amusingly sensual, if inscrutable, counterpoint. The scenes between the two have a tension that’s partly sexual and partly just the clash of radically different biorhythms. But July’s slow, observant pacing fails her here, and the movie drifts more than once into tedium, which only makes the whimsy feel forced. A scene in which the four talk themselves into the home of an elderly woman (Susan Berger) and try to “liberate” her kitschy antiques rambles without point; it’s only there to set up their next visit, to a lonely dying man (Michael Twaine) who asks them to pretend to be his family.

From left: Evan Rachel Wood, Debra Winger, and Richard Jenkins in "Kajillionaire." Matt Kennedy/Focus Features via AP

That’s a prototypical Miranda July sequence: characters who reach out for each other and miss, only to end up holding someone else. And it’s that theme that most animates this filmmaker and this film anytime Old Dolio and Melanie (and the actresses playing them) find their groove. “Kajillionaire” keeps getting sidetracked by its own offbeats, resulting in an experience that’s equal parts endearing and exasperating. It’s as though July had started working her way up to the movie she actually wanted to make — and didn’t quite get there.

Advertisement

★★½

KAJILLIONAIRE

Written and directed by Miranda July. Starring Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger. At Boston Common, Kendall Square, suburbs. 106 minutes. R (some sexual references, language).









Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.