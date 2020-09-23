After three positive COVID-19 cases, Emerson College temporarily closes dining center

Emerson College in Boston won’t open its dining center for breakfast on Wednesday after learning three members of its vendor staff tested positive for COVID-19, according to an e-mail sent to students.

On Tuesday, Emerson learned two individuals tested positive for COVID-19 the day prior, according to an e-mail sent to students. The school said contact tracing in underway and the individuals who tested positive are isolating in their homes.

The two new cases came in addition to another positive case from an individual who worked in a campus dining space last Friday, the school said. The space has remained closed since the weekend “out of an abundance of caution," although no additional cases were found during the school’s contact tracing efforts.