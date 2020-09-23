After three positive COVID-19 cases, Emerson College temporarily closes dining center

Emerson College in Boston won’t open its dining center for breakfast on Wednesday after learning three members of its vendor staff tested positive for COVID-19, according to an e-mail sent to students.
On Tuesday, Emerson learned two individuals tested positive for COVID-19 the day prior, according to an e-mail sent to students. The school said contact tracing in underway and the individuals who tested positive are isolating in their homes.
The two new cases came in addition to another positive case from an individual who worked in a campus dining space last Friday, the school said. The space has remained closed since the weekend “out of an abundance of caution," although no additional cases were found during the school’s contact tracing efforts.
Emerson said “vendors who work in key service areas on Emerson’s campus are tested weekly, in addition to performing a symptom check prior to reporting for work.”
The college reported that one of the individuals who tested positive Monday was asymptotic and followed safety protocols, including symptom checking, and the other “is an employee of the same vendor but does not typically work on our campus.”
After the initial e-mail to students at 4 p.m. which said the school’s dining center would be closed for a cleaning Tuesday afternoon, Emerson sent another e-mail right before 10 p.m. The school then told students that “upon further review and out of an ongoing abundance of caution," the dining center would not open for breakfast Wednesday morning.
Alternative breakfast options will be available at another on-campus eatery and two restaurants which are located in an Emerson dorm building, the school said. Emerson plans to reopen the dining center Wednesday for lunch and dinner.
