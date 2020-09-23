Bayside Expo Center site could become 'Dorchester Bay City’

Dorchester Bay City would encompass 5.9 million square feet and include about 1,740 residential units, 155,000 square feet of of retail and restaurant space, and about 4 million square feet of space for offices, scientific research, and perhaps academic uses.

Documents Accordia Partners filed with the Boston Planning and Development Agency detailing what would be one of the city’s largest development projects and ― its backers hope ― a hub for businesses such as life sciences firms that could rival Kendall Square. It will also be a major change for the area, which borders the UMass Boston campus.

A development firm on Wednesday laid out a vision for what it is calling Dorchester Bay City, a huge residential, retail, and office project on the site of the old Bayside Expo Center.

The developer also is planning 20 acres of open space, most of which will be accessible to the public.

The filing said the property “will be transformative for the Columbia Point peninsula and surrounding neighborhoods by creating a new destination that enhances the existing institutions on Columbia Point, and generates thousands of construction and permanent jobs.”

The project also could be a big help to the neighboring campus. UMass offered the property to private developers under a long-term lease, and Accordia — which includes a pair of veteran Boston builders — and investment firm Ares Management won the bidding with an offer that will bring $235 million to the university.

Some of the money will be used to repair a crumbling below-ground garage at the cash-strapped campus, UMass officials have said. Accordia also bought the neighboring 13-acre Santander bank complex for $110 million last year.

Altogether, the project would cover nearly 34 acres.

The filing kicks off a review process by the city planning and development agency, which will likely include months of public and community meetings before a final decision.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.