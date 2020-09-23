Boston Fed’s Rosengren, less optimistic on economy than his colleagues, warns of ‘second shoe dropping’

Rosengren, in remarks prepared for delivery Wednesday to the Boston Economic Club, said his outlook for economic growth and employment is less optimistic than his colleagues at the Fed. His primary concern is that a second wave of COVID-19 infections could result in new travel restrictions and a retreat in consumer confidence.

The economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has been stronger than expected, but additional progress will be hampered as the country struggles to get the virus under control and gridlock prevents Congress from providing more financial aid, according to Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

“The biggest challenge to the economy, and the risk to a more optimistic forecast, continues to be our inability in the U.S. to achieve the public health progress on the virus seen in many other developed countries," he said. "A full recovery probably requires the availability of vaccines and more effective treatments for the virus because until then, many businesses and households are unlikely to return to more normal spending habits.”

Rosengren also raised a warning flag about credit drying up as small and midsize banks are hit by defaults on mortgage and small-business loans.

Earlier this month the Fed upgraded its forecast as states continued to reopen and business activity picked up. The median estimate among the central bank’s policy makers is for the economy to expand 4 percent in 2021 after a decline of 3.7 percent this year. Unemployment, which dropped to 8.4 percent in August from 10.2 percent in the prior month, is expected to fall to 7.6 percent by the end of 2020 and 5.5 percent by the end of the following year.

Rosengren didn’t offer his own specific forecast, but the low end of the range of forecasts released by the Fed last week called for the economy to stagnate next year and the jobless rate to hover at 8 percent.

The Boston Fed chief has veered from the Fed consensus in the past. In September and October of last year, he disagreed with the two quarter-point interest rate cuts approved by the majority of his colleagues on the Federal Reserve’s policy committee. And his forecasts have not always been on target. He was less confident than his peers about economic growth reaching 2.2 percent in 2019, saying in October, “If we end the year at 2 percent I would be happy.” The economy did grow 2.2 percent last year.

Rosengren made several other key points Wednesday.

With the Fed’s benchmark interest rate already near zero, he said, federal stimulus spending would be a more effective way of supporting the economy than monetary policy. He lamented that such fiscal relief “seems increasingly unlikely to materialize anytime soon.”

Rosengren, who likes to track the commercial real estate market for signs of how the economy is faring, pointed to data showing rising vacancy rates and fairly sharp declines in rents in several major cities, including Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

“The decline in rents is more abrupt than we would normally see in a more traditional (non-pandemic) economic downturn, and may be indicative of more substantial problems on the horizon,” he said, adding that the pandemic could trigger in surge in the number of bad loans held by banks.

“I am especially worried about a ‘second shoe dropping’ that will particularly affect small and medium-sized banks, which provide a large share of commercial real estate loans and small business loans. A curtailment of credit resulting from such problems has caused serious headwinds to recoveries in the past, and may be a serious problem going forward,” he said.

Finally, Rosengren cautioned that that while the country has recovered about half the 22 million jobs lost in March and April, further improvement will be “difficult to achieve until disruptions from the virus become less acute. The most likely labor market outcome is continued improvement, but with slower gains.”





