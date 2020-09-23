Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A drained reservoir on the East Falmouth/Mashpee line continued to host a number of shorebirds and ducks on the newly exposed mud flats, including a Wilson’s phalarope, 11 solitary sandpipers, a Western sandpiper, 1 pectoral sandpiper, 21 lesser yellowlegs, and 7 blue-winged teal.

An American avocet continued at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth.

Recent sightings (through Sept. 15) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Birds at Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary included 9 blue-winged teal, a little blue heron, a sora, and a seaside sparrow.

Other reports around the Cape included single Sabine’s gulls in Brewster and Orleans; 4 buff-breasted sandpipers and 2 little blue herons in Chatham; an Acadian flycatcher in Brewster; a black vulture and a Baird’s sandpiper in Orleans; a long-billed dowitcher in Wellfleet; and an olive-sided flycatcher in North Truro.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.