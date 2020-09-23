fb-pixel
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated September 23, 2020, 49 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through Sept. 15) as reported to Mass Audubon.

An American avocet continued at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth.

A drained reservoir on the East Falmouth/Mashpee line continued to host a number of shorebirds and ducks on the newly exposed mud flats, including a Wilson’s phalarope, 11 solitary sandpipers, a Western sandpiper, 1 pectoral sandpiper, 21 lesser yellowlegs, and 7 blue-winged teal.

Birds at Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary included 9 blue-winged teal, a little blue heron, a sora, and a seaside sparrow.

Other reports around the Cape included single Sabine’s gulls in Brewster and Orleans; 4 buff-breasted sandpipers and 2 little blue herons in Chatham; an Acadian flycatcher in Brewster; a black vulture and a Baird’s sandpiper in Orleans; a long-billed dowitcher in Wellfleet; and an olive-sided flycatcher in North Truro.

Advertisement

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.