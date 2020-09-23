Our kids are friends. Should I tell him how I feel?

Our families have traveled together and spend a lot of time as a group. He has been dating someone for a couple of years but says he doesn’t want to get married. I think I’m falling in love with him.

He has referred to our relationship as platonic. I worry that if I tell him my feelings, it will have negative consequences for my children and their friend.

Should I tell him how I feel? Can I tell him and be OK if he isn’t interested? We are totally compatible but just missed our window. Would love to hear your thoughts on how this might play out.

— Falling

A. I’m all for taking risks and sharing feelings, but this man is in a committed relationship. He might not want to get married, but he’s chosen to keep someone in his life — for years.

If he has a significant other, I’m not sure you should be professing your love. It might be better to focus on broadening your options. I have to imagine there are some other single parents — or singles, in general — who can be good company. Changing things up might help you remember it’s a big world.

Of course, if you can’t clear your brain of these feelings, you can ask questions without offering confessions. If you feel like your friendship is strong enough, you can inquire about how he manages his relationship. Let him know you’re ready to seek out your own. Having a conversation like that might reveal everything you need to know.

Sometimes the timing is off — or the feelings aren’t shared — and we have to stop ourselves from falling for someone. It’s possible, especially if we see more people and give ourselves some space. Maybe no vacations for a while.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

“He has referred to our relationship as platonic.” What? When? How? I’m going to go out on a limb and say if he said this out loud, he is aware of how you feel and is indirectly telling you he doesn’t feel the same. Sorry, Magic 8 Ball says move on. MAJORISSUES

You’re infatuated. Your rational brain has gone bye-bye. Your emotional brain has taken over, which should be an immediate and urgent warning not to make any decisions. Control your impulse to blurt out your feelings (just the thought of that situation makes me cringe). Seriously — think about the negative consequences.EACB

Just because he doesn’t want to marry again doesn’t mean the girlfriend is just a regular booty call. If he were free, you might think about it, but you are correct to be concerned about the dynamics with the children. Why don’t you take off the training wheels and start dating in general? That would be a much wiser course of action. HEYITHINK

Scale back the contact and limit these trips. Find some other families to connect with. I don’t see this going the way you want it to.

BKLYNMOM

