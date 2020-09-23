Baker says restaurants can seat up to 10 people at a table starting next week

The new rules on restaurant seating, he said, take effect Monday, Sept. 28. The 10-person limit to a table is up from the prior six-person cap, Baker noted. He also stressed that bar spaces will be available for food service “with the right distance measures in place.”

Baker made the announcement during a briefing following a tour of Mill City BBQ in Lowell.

Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that restaurants starting next week can seat up to 10 people at a table and serve food at their bar spaces, as the industry continues to operate on a restricted basis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baker said that while bars and nightclubs remain closed in Massachusetts, evidence from other states “clearly” shows restaurants can safely use bar seating for food service with physical distancing measures in place.

The virus, Baker said, “is still with us” and until there’s a medical breakthrough such as a vaccine, officials must “do all we can to keep our restaurants and other businesses safe."

“We hope these updates will also help Main Street” eateries and businesses, Baker said.

He was joined at the briefing by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, who urged the public to shop and dine locally to support their communities.

“We must continue to shop local, buy local, dine local,” Polito said. “These places make up the fabric and the culture of what people love about their community.”

Baker, Polito, and others touted a grant program that supports nonprofits helping to improve downtown areas. Among the grant recipients, they said, is a Lowell group creating self-guided walking trails highlighting Black history and art in Lowell.

The trails, Polito said, will also promote local businesses such as Mill City BBQ.

Regarding testing for COVID-19, Baker said the seven-day statewide positive test average remains at 0.8 percent.

The statewide numbers, Baker said, indicate that “Massachusetts continues to make progress in containing” the virus.

He said the state’s Stop The Spread program that offers free testing to communities hit hard by the virus will be extended through the end of October in 18 municipalities.













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.