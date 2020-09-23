Coming soon ‘Last Words': A Spotlight investigation finds that death is not the great equalizer

Here in a progressive state that boasts some of the world’s best hospitals, deep inequities persist — in race and income, care and opportunity, even at the end of life. It’s a contradiction that few want to confront, perhaps because it’s a stage of life so many of us dread.

The Boston Globe Spotlight Team’s upcoming series, “Last Words,” provides an unprecedented data analysis of more than 1 million death records over the past two decades, revealing a harsh truth: Death is not the great equalizer after all.

The elderly are among the most neglected, a problem fully exposed as COVID-19′s deadly rampage swept through Massachusetts nursing homes. Top state officials, among others, failed to recognize this group’s vulnerability early enough. In the end, one out of every seven nursing home residents here died.

The “Last Words” investigation was already underway before COVID-19 struck, uncovering deep disparities across the state. It is a truth the pandemic only underscored — one hard to see because it is so much easier to look away.

