Coronavirus cases crop up at schools in Hull, Pepperell and Marlborough

"Our actions are grounded in a strategy to get ahead of the positive cases at the high school and prevent further community spread at all levels of the schools,'' Bergeron told the committee. “It is a difficult decision to make, but one that I firmly believe is in the best interest of the entire community.”

Marlborough High School will shift from in-class hybrid to full remote effective Thursday after several students tested positive for COVID-19, the city’s school committee voted Tuesday night. Superintendent Michael Bergerontold the committee last night that none of the students with COVID-19 actually were in the school.

School officials in Hull, Pepperell and Marlborough reported this week that at least one student in each community has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The shift to remote at the high school only will start Thursday and will be in effect at least until Oct. 13, but Bergeron cautioned that could change depending on information on the number of reported cases connected to the schools, he said. Sports and other in-person school activities at the high school are also on hold.

"I do have to be blunt and speak about the elephant in the room,'' he said. “The power to change this lays in all of our hands.” He urged residents of all ages to follow public health guidelines and wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines.

No other schools in the Marlborough system, which opened their doors on Monday, are currently being impacted, Bergeron said.

The city reported 37 active COVID-19 cases, but officials said that number does not include the high school students who have now been diagnosed with the virus. A school committee member said during the meeting that seven students of high school age have been diagnosed.

Bergeron said the city’s health department reports that 45 percent of people currently diagnosed with COVID-19 are from high school age to their late 20s.

In Hull, a student at Hull High School, who has been out of the school building since Friday, tested positive for the coronavirus. People who had close contact with the student have been asked to get tested and self-quarantine for 14 days after their last contact with the student.

District officials did not say how many people were asked to self-quarantine.

“Our first responsibility is to keep our students and staff safe, and we have been planning for this scenario during our re-opening planning process,” Superintendent Judith Kuehn said in a statement. “We are grateful to our families for their continued efforts to keep students home at the first sign of symptoms. These measures, in combination, greatly reduce the risk of additional transmission.”

Meanwhile, in Pepperell, a student at Nissitissit Middle School tested positive for the coronavirus. The student has not been in the building since last Tuesday, Superintendent Brad Morgan wrote in a statement.

The Nashoba Associated Boards of Health did contact tracing and determined there were no close contacts to the student at the school or within the district.

“This is an isolated incident and it is not indicative of any need for wider concern of COVID-19 exposure at our schools," Morgan said in a statement. “Therefore, we have determined that we can continue to safely conduct our hybrid learning model within our schools at this time.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.