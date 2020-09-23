Dedham officials urge vigilance as town moves from high to medium risk for COVID-19

Officials in Dedham are urging residents to continue practicing vigilance after the town moved from high to medium risk of COVID-19 transmission on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to see that our levels have dropped as a result of our aggressive response to the ‘red’ designation earlier this month,” Town Manager Leon Goodwin said in a statement, referring to a weekly map that designates communities by transmission risk. “While this news is a step forward, we want to stress that this should not cause us to drop our guard one bit.”

Out of 2,243 tests, only six people tested positive in the past week, the statement said.