Dedham officials urge vigilance as town moves from high to medium risk for COVID-19

Officials in Dedham are urging residents to continue practicing vigilance after the town moved from high to medium risk of COVID-19 transmission on Wednesday.
“We are pleased to see that our levels have dropped as a result of our aggressive response to the ‘red’ designation earlier this month,” Town Manager Leon Goodwin said in a statement, referring to a weekly map that designates communities by transmission risk. “While this news is a step forward, we want to stress that this should not cause us to drop our guard one bit.”
Out of 2,243 tests, only six people tested positive in the past week, the statement said.
Dedham will continue to host testing for residence, and everyone is encouraged to get tested, the statement said.
Testing is scheduled on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Endicott Estate at 656 East St., the statement said.
Testing is open and free for all, and symptoms are not needed to be tested, the statement said. Testing is drive-through and no appointment is necessary.
“As we move forward I would like to stress the importance of everyone working collaboratively to strengthen our efforts,” Dedham Board of Health Chairwoman Leanne Jasset said in the statement. “We will overcome this virus by working together.”
