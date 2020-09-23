Kingston officer thought man was reaching for gun when shot was fired, police report says

The second officer fired at least once and Bakutis fell to the ground with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. The gunfire brought to an end a drama that began around 2:46 a.m. at the closed Kingston Collection mall when Bakutis allegedly threatened a private security guard with a large knife sheathed on his waist followed by the tense confrontation with police during which the 25-year-old repeatedly shouted, “kill me” and “shoot me” and ignored the effect of being tased, Skowyra wrote.

“The suspect held the item in a way that was consistent with a firearm grip to include the suspect’s finger being curled in a manner consistent with a ‘finger on the trigger,’ ” Kingston Police Sergeant Detective Michael Skowyra wrote in a report. One officer “feared he was about to be shot.”

In a mall parking lot early Tuesday, two Kingston police officers stood near an irate Alexander E. Bakutis as the Plymouth man allegedly reached toward his waist, leading one officer to shout “gun” and the second to fire his .40 caliber service pistol, according to public records.

Bakutis faced arraignment in Plymouth District Court Wednesday on three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon for menacing the security guard and the two police officers. However, he was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation Wednesday, according to court records.

A knife with a black handle and sheath was found, but no gun was recovered from the scene, according to authorities. Police also found a can of suspected pepper spray, a dark cellphone, and a note containing what was “alleged to have various suicidal-like statements,” Skowyra wrote.

Police provided first aid until EMS first responders arrived. Bakutis was rushed to an area hospital and then to Boston Medical Center for treatment of the gunshot wound, according to police.

The security guard later told police he was in his vehicle in the lot of the Kingston Collection when the man later identified as Bakutis approached him and “displayed a knife and and wanted [the guard] to exit his vehicle,” Skowyra wrote.

Bakutis allegedly followed the security guard as he drove away and the guard dialed 911, which brought Kington police to the shopping mall’s parking lot, the report said.

The use of potentially deadly force is under investigation by Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz along with State and Kingston police.





