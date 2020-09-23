Maine man arrested for decades-old cold case murder

Damon, who was 20 at the time of the murder, appeared in Waldo County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Kirt Damon, 57, was arrested in his Stockton Springs home after a grand jury indicted him for the 1984 murder of Dorothea Burke, Maine State Police said in a statement.

More than three decades after a 63-year-old woman was beaten to death in rural Maine, a man was arrested Tuesday for her murder officials said.

Burke’s family was notified of his arrest on Wednesday, the statement said.

On June 23, 1984, Burke attended a family wedding and was preparing to celebrate her birthday, the statement said.

She was last seen that day in a bar room in Bucksport, Maine, according to the Maine State Police unsolved homicides database. She was reported missing when she never returned home.

Her body was found on Meadow Road in Stockton Springs five days later on June 28, according to the database.

She was well known in Stockton Springs, retired from a sardine plant in Belfast, and lived in the Stockton Square for several years, the statement said.

The attorney general’s office, medical examiner’s office, and Maine State Police began investigating the murder in 1984, the statement said.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact police at (207) 624-7143.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.