Massachusetts’ head of public safety to step down

He initially planned his exit for Oct. 1, according to state retirement board records. But last week, Turco wrote to the board asking to push back his departure to Nov. 7. The reason for the departure was not immediately clear.

Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Secretary Thomas A. Turco III, who oversees State Police and the state’s prisons, parole board, sex offender board, and medical examiner’s office, submitted his retirement application in early August, according to documents obtained by the Globe through a records request.

Amid a push for law enforcement reforms across Massachusetts, the state’s top public safety official is planning to step down after less than two years at the helm.

A spokesman for Turco said he plans to step down at the end of the year, but did not comment further.

In departing state office, Turco asked the retirement board to boost his pension by reclassifying his two most recent positions with the state — his current role and his previous one leading the Department of Correction. The board denied that request on Sept. 1, records show.

Turco has worked in the cabinet-level public safety secretary role since December 2018, when Governor Charlie Baker swore him in. Turco’s tenure in that role has included clashes with Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins and there have been scandals at key agencies under his purview, including at the State Police and Department of Correction.

Before becoming public safety secretary, Turco ran the state’s prison system for more than two-and-a-half years, following a career in several roles in the probation department that began in 1989.

Baker’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

