N.H. authorities investigating after body of missing Keene man found

New Hampshire authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a 25-year-old man from Keene who was reported missing Monday, officials said.
The body of Jonathan Amerault was found Tuesday afternoon in the area of Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant in Coos County, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday , the statement said.
Investigators do not believe there is any danger to the public, the statement said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about Amerault’s death or whereabouts since Saturday Sept. 19 is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police at (603) 628-8477.
