Baker ramps up pressure on low-risk districts to get students back into schools

“Local officials run their local schools,” Baker said. “We understand that, but the state has an obligation to ensure that local officials are providing the best possible education in these difficult circumstances to kids and their communities.”

Sixteen Massachusetts communities were identified by Baker as having chosen a remote-only start for the academic year when “the public health data supports a return to in-person learning.”

Governor Charlie Baker ramped up the pressure Wednesday for most Massachusetts school districts to bring students back for in-person classes, telling school officials they should only pursue remote-only learning if their community is in the state’s highest coronavirus risk category for three consecutive weeks.

Advertisement

The 16 communities and schools that received the state request are Amesbury, Bourne, Boxford, East Longmeadow, Gardner, Pittsfield, Provincetown, West Springfield, Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public, Hoosac Valley Regional, Gill-Montague, Mohawk Trail, Mohawk Trail/Hawlemont, Manchester Essex Regional, Belmont, and Watertown, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The comments come just days after state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley asked those 16 districts to create a timeline for bringing students back for in-person learning. Writing to them last Friday, he told them there was a “stark discrepancy” between their school reopening models and the public health data.

School officials have 10 days to provide their timeline to the state.

“Depending on the response provided by the district,” Baker said Wednesday, “the department has the option of pursuing an audit.”

Baker’s guidance on Wednesday is based on the state’s coronavirus risk map, which has been released weekly since early August. All communities are placed in one of four color-coded risk categories — gray, green, yellow, and red — based on the average daily rates of coronavirus cases in each community per 100,000 population.

The risk map is updated each Wednesday.

Advertisement

Only communities that are in the red risk category, the highest risk designation, for three consecutive weeks should be pursuing remote-only education models, Baker said, “unless there are extenuating circumstances.”

He emphasized that communities can bounce into different risk categories based on single events — a nursing home outbreak or a private gathering — and then bounce back to a lower risk category fairly quickly.

“In many cases, it’s because of a single event or a single institution that creates that and that’s why we think it’s really important for people to look for trends, and trends don’t happen in seven days,” Baker said. “Trends happen over the course of three weeks worth of reporting which represents four weeks worth of data.”

Most students across Massachusetts have begun classes for the new academic year either in a remote-only model or a hybrid one that incorporates both remote and in-person learning. Some districts are offering fully in-person learning for some students.





Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.