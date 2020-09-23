fb-pixel

Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg is remembered at Supreme Court building

The body of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. Wednesday and Thursday.

Updated September 23, 2020, 1 hour ago
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrived at the Supreme Court in Washington on Wednesday.
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrived at the Supreme Court in Washington on Wednesday.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press
A 2016 portrait of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by artist Constance P. Beaty is displayed in the Great Hall following a private ceremony for her at the Supreme Court in Washington.
A 2016 portrait of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by artist Constance P. Beaty is displayed in the Great Hall following a private ceremony for her at the Supreme Court in Washington.Andrew Harnik/Associated Press
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is saluted after being placed on a catafalque under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court building.
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is saluted after being placed on a catafalque under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court building.Susan Walsh/Associated Press
People pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court building.
People pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court building.Alex Brandon/Associated Press
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court building.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court building.Patrick Semansky/Associated Press
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts asked for a moment of silence while speaking during a private ceremony for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts asked for a moment of silence while speaking during a private ceremony for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Andrew Harnik/Associated Press
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is visible as Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts spoke during a private ceremony at the Supreme Court.
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is visible as Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts spoke during a private ceremony at the Supreme Court.Andrew Harnik/Pool
People waited in line to view the casket of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
People waited in line to view the casket of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Win McNamee/Getty Images
A person with an American flag, outside the Supreme Court.
A person with an American flag, outside the Supreme Court.ERIN SCHAFF/NYT
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press
Family members of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, including Jane C. Ginsburg (third from left), waited for the flag-dropped casket of Ginsburg to arrive at the Supreme Court.
Family members of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, including Jane C. Ginsburg (third from left), waited for the flag-dropped casket of Ginsburg to arrive at the Supreme Court.Alex Brandon/Associated Press
Former law clerks walked out and waited for the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to arrive at the Supreme Court.
Former law clerks walked out and waited for the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to arrive at the Supreme Court.Patrick Semansky/Associated Press
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrived at the Supreme Court.
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrived at the Supreme Court.Alex Brandon/Pool