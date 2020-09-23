Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg is remembered at Supreme Court building

Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg is remembered at Supreme Court buildingThe body of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. Wednesday and Thursday.Updated September 23, 2020, 1 hour agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsThe flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrived at the Supreme Court in Washington on Wednesday.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated PressA 2016 portrait of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by artist Constance P. Beaty is displayed in the Great Hall following a private ceremony for her at the Supreme Court in Washington.Andrew Harnik/Associated PressThe flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is saluted after being placed on a catafalque under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court building.Susan Walsh/Associated PressPeople pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court building.Alex Brandon/Associated PressSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court building.Patrick Semansky/Associated PressChief Justice of the United States John Roberts asked for a moment of silence while speaking during a private ceremony for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Andrew Harnik/Associated PressThe flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is visible as Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts spoke during a private ceremony at the Supreme Court.Andrew Harnik/PoolPeople waited in line to view the casket of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Win McNamee/Getty ImagesA person with an American flag, outside the Supreme Court.ERIN SCHAFF/NYTThe flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated PressFamily members of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, including Jane C. Ginsburg (third from left), waited for the flag-dropped casket of Ginsburg to arrive at the Supreme Court.Alex Brandon/Associated PressFormer law clerks walked out and waited for the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to arrive at the Supreme Court.Patrick Semansky/Associated PressThe flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrived at the Supreme Court.Alex Brandon/Pool