Reading police officer indicted on manslaughter charge in fatal shooting of man in 2018

According to prosecutors, multiple Reading officers were called to East Coast Gas and Service Station on Main Street in Reading, a mixed-use facility with two residential apartments, just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 3, of 2018, for a report of “an alleged domestic assault” committed by Greenough.

In a statement, Ryan identified the officer as Erik Drauschke, whom a grand jury indicted in connection with the slaying of 43-year-old Alan Greenough of Reading. It wasn’t immediately clear who’s representing Drauschke in the case. An arraignment date in Middlesex Superior Court hasn’t been set.

A Reading police officer has been indicted on a manslaughter charge stemming from the fatal shooting of a man in that town in February 2018, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said.

Police had responded to the same address the previous night for “similar allegations” involving Greenough, prosecutors said.

When they arrived at the residence the following afternoon, the statement said, police found Greenough had locked himself in his apartment. Officers spoke with Greenough through the locked doors and windows “allegedly pleading” with him to surrender peacefully, Ryan’s office said.

But Greenough allegedly became agitated and at one point held a broken table leg approximately three feet long as he shouted at officers from a window, the statement said. Greenough later climbed out a back window of his apartment, and police launched a search, according to authorities.

Drauschke, Ryan’s office said, began searching the south portion of the property which had a number of parked cars in various states of repair. He allegedly saw a man fitting Greenough’s description sitting in a vehicle and approached it alone, not waiting for assistance even though “other police officers were in close proximity,” Ryan’s office said.

Greenough, prosecutors added, isn’t alleged to have made any attempt to flee or to have made any threatening gestures while in the car.

Drauschke, prosecutors said, “opened the car door and subsequently took out his service firearm as he ordered Mr. Greenough out of the car. Mr. Greenough allegedly exited the car with both of his hands inside his sweatshirt pocket. Mr. Greenough allegedly came quickly toward the defendant, refusing to take his hands out of his pockets and yelling, ‘...Shoot me, shoot me…’”

Ryan’s office said Drauschke allegedly began to back up then fired twice, striking Greenough in the chest.

“Mr. Greenough was unarmed and a search of the area did not yield any weapons,” Ryan’s office said. “Mr. Greenough was transported from the scene and subsequently died as a result of his injuries.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.