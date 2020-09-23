Two teens charged in connection to Wakefield shooting

Two male teens have been charged in connection with the shooting of a 21-year-old woman in a parking garage at an apartment complex in Wakefield Tuesday morning, officials said.

A 17-year-old from Wakefield was arraigned Wednesday in Cambridge Juvenile Court on charges of possession of a firearm without an identification card, possession of ammunition without an identification card, receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A 16-year-old from Lynn is expected to be arraigned Thursday on charges of carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without license.