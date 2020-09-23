Two teens charged in connection to Wakefield shooting

Two male teens have been charged in connection with the shooting of a 21-year-old woman in a parking garage at an apartment complex in Wakefield Tuesday morning, officials said.
A 17-year-old from Wakefield was arraigned Wednesday in Cambridge Juvenile Court on charges of possession of a firearm without an identification card, possession of ammunition without an identification card, receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
A 16-year-old from Lynn is expected to be arraigned Thursday on charges of carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without license.
The boys were not identified due to their age.
The victim remained hospitalized on Wednesday, the statement said.
Wakefield police responded to the Everly Apartment complex parking garage on Audubon Road at 3:39 a.m. for a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said.
Officers found the woman in the driver’s seat of a Honda CR-V with a gunshot wound to her neck area, the statement said. She was taken to a local hospital.
The two boys were located at the scene, prosecutors said. The preliminary investigation suggests that they were in her presence shortly before the shooting and both had illegal firearms.
The shooting remains under investigation, the statement said.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.