A few people mentioned in Time’s 2020 most influential list have New England ties

Scholar and historian Ibram X. Kendi , author of the best-seller “How to Be an Antiracist,” recently moved to Boston to join Boston University’s faculty and launch the BU Center for Antiracist Research. Kendi was ranked under Time’s category of “Pioneers,” alongside Megan the Stallion, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nathan Law, and Jessica Meir — another Northeast coaster. Meir, an astronaut from Carbou, Maine, completed the first all-female spacewalk with colleague Christina Koch in October 2019. Meir is a Brown University and Harvard Medical School alum.

Time Magazine’s list of the world’s most influential people was released Tuesday, and a few New Englanders, both native and fledgling, made the cut.

World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, another Harvard alum who currently resides in Cambridge, also made Time’s list under the “Artist” category. Ma was recognized for his “musical genius", as well as for his outreach during the pandemic, during which he has posted social media performances with the hashtag #SongsofComfort, encouraging others to join him. Musician Anaïs Mitchell who is from Montpelier, Vermont, was ranked next to Ma and noted for her 2019 folk opera and Broadway hit “Hadestown.” Other influential artists included The Weeknd, Michael B. Jordan, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Hudson.

Kamala Harris was recognized in the “Leader” category as the first Black woman and first Indian American to be nominated for vice president by a major political party. Each member of the list has a short essay written about him or her by another notable person, and Harris’s blurb was authored by Mass. Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

“Kamala every day embodies the beliefs and expectations of little girls and young women who see themselves in her," Pressley wrote. "Years from now, a generation of young people will look at Kamala and say, ‘We are, because of her.’” Other leaders listed were Anthony Fauci, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Angela Merkel, Nancy Pelosi, and William Barr.

Ady Barkan was dubbed an “Icon” in this year’s list. Barkan is a lawyer and a high-profile health care activist who has ALS. The Yale Law School alum was a featured speaker in last month’s Democratic National Convention, and his magazine blurb was written by Senator Elizabeth Warren, who was included in Time’s 2017 list of influential people.

"Even as the disease robbed him of movement and even the capacity to speak, Ady uses every last breath to stop drug and insurance companies from standing between Americans the basic health care they need,” Warren wrote. Other icons included Billy Porter, Amy O’Sullivan, Angela Davis, and Black Lives Matter founders Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi.

Time has been ranking the world’s most influential people for nearly 20 years, and the magazine noted that this year’s list looks unlike any other.

“While you will certainly find people who wield traditional power on this year’s list — heads of state, CEOs, major entertainers — it also includes many extraordinary, lesser-known individuals who seized the moment to save lives, build a movement, lift the spirit, repair the world,” the magazine said.

Fifty-four of the people on the list are also women, which is more than ever before.

“We see the Time 100 as more than a list,” said Dan Macsai, Time 100′s editorial director. “It’s a community of hundreds of leaders from across the years and around the world whose visions can guide us and whose achievements can bring us hope.”

Explore Time's full list of the 2020 most influential people in the world.









































