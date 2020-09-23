Holy Cross president to step down after this academic year

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The College of the Holy Cross has announced that the college president, Rev. Philip Boroughs, will step down at the end of the academic school year.

Boroughs, the college’s 32nd president, will step down June 30, 2021, and take a yearlong sabbatical before he receives a new assignment from the Jesuit Order, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported.

Boroughs said Tuesday in a message to the campus and alumni that he felt a new energy and skill set is needed to address the institution’s needs in the coming years. He said that it feels like a “natural inflection and transition point.”