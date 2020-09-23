MGH study says routine blood test may predict COVID-19 hospital death risk

Massachusetts General Hospital researchers say they’ve found that a routine test of blood cells may provide a a key clue to whether patients admitted to the hospital with the coronavirus face a higher risk of dying.

A standard test that quantifies the variation in the size of red blood cells, called red cell distribution width (RDW), was correlated with patient mortality, researchers said in a statement from the hospital. The results from the MGH Center for Systems Biology were published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open.

“We wanted to help find ways to identify high-risk COVID patients as early and as easily as possible — who is likely to become severely ill and may benefit from aggressive interventions, and which hospitalized patients are likely to get worse most quickly,” Dr. John M. Higgins, senior author of the study and an investigator in the MGH pathology department, said in the statement.