The two October non-surprises that will frame the final month of the presidential campaign

From the moment former vice president Joe Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee in March until Ginsburg’s death days ago, the presidential campaign took on an easy pattern to understand.

With the Republican-controlled Senate moving quickly to fill her seat and the coronavirus not slowing down, we already have a good idea about the two major contours of one of the most consequential presidential elections in American history.

When we look back at the 2020 presidential election, it could be that the so-called October surprise happened in September, with the death of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

If everyone was talking about the coronavirus, it was a bad day for President Trump’s reelection. If we were talking about anything else (hurricanes, college football, even racial unrest) it wasn’t nearly as bad of a day as it would have been on just the coronavirus alone.

In this vein, this week was supposed to be an opportunity for Biden to gain ground. On Monday, it became obvious that Biden’s campaign had a sizeable cash advantage over Trump going into the final weeks of the campaign. And more importantly, the nation marked the 200,000th death from COVID-19, even as its leader continued to downplay the severity of the pandemic.

Instead, those two items were footnotes to the breaking news about filling the Supreme Court vacancy. Speculation over what Senate Republicans would do, and the news of their individual decisions, dominated the conversation.

When Trump names a replacement on Saturday it will kick off at least a week or more of news coverage about the nominee, his or her background, the reaction nationwide, and the political strategy going forward.

Make no mistake: the debate about whether Ginsburg’s death will fire up progressives or conservatives more is interesting, but it misses the point. Changing the subject from the coronavirus is without question an advantage to Trump.

But as Trump has already found, the pandemic isn’t a political actor that can be tweeted about and given a nasty name and just dismissed like Elizabeth “Pochonatas” Warren. If scientists are right and there is to be a nasty second wave of the coronavirus around Election Day, the news will likely drown out a Supreme Court fight where everyone already knows the conclusion. This will be particularly true in the weeks when there is little news on the proceedings as the nominee prepares for hearings.

This daily question of, “Are we talking about the Supreme Court or coronavirus?” will dictate which candidate wins every 24-hour period. This is not unlike the 2016 campaign when the topic toggled between Hillary Clinton’s e-mails and some bad Trump personal behavior.

In the end, the race was focused on the e-mails and Clinton lost. This time around, Trump has every incentive to milk the court nomination to Election Day or shortly after. Unless there is some other October surprise we never saw coming.

In 2020, nothing is off the table.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.