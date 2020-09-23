UMass model sees state coronavirus death tally passing 9,600 in four weeks

The model numbers reflect both confirmed and probable cases. The state had tallied 9,328 confirmed and probable case deaths as of Tuesday.

The model says the state could tally 9,618 deaths by that time, though researchers said the number could range higher or lower.

A University of Massachusetts model predicts the state’s coronavirus death toll could rise to more than 9,600 by Oct. 17..

The rate of deaths reported each day has slowed after a terrifying climb this spring.

The projection comes from a lab headed by University of Massachusetts Amherst associate professor Nicholas Reich that collects various models and develops a combined forecast that is intended to reflect their collective wisdom.

It only creates the forecast for a four-week window ahead because it believes forecasts aren’t reliable enough after that.

Reich’s lab posts its national- and state-level data every week at the Reich Lab COVID-19 Forecast Hub. The lab, already an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence, collaborates with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus predictions. The lab feeds the data it has collected and its ensemble forecast to the agency, which posts the data on its own website.

Researchers from Google who have collaborated with Harvard on a model that looks only two weeks ahead are predicting the death toll will rise to 9,465 by Oct. 3. That is very close to the first two weeks of the UMass model.

The UMass model also predicts that the total number of deaths in the United States from coronavirus will reach 218,761 by Oct. 17.

Looking further into the future, the closely followed model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation sees things worsening. It has projected that the nation could tally more than 378,000 coronavirus deaths by the end of the year.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com