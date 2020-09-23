One Republican senator’s pledge

A brief exchange in Boston a few years ago might indicate whether Republicans can install a Supreme Court nominee in short order (“Supreme Court vacancy to dominate the political landscape,” Page A5, Sept. 19). On April 11, 2017, Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina spoke at a New England Council Congressional Roundtable. Asked whether he would vote to approve a new justice during the last year of President Trump’s term after having blocked the ascension of Judge Merrick Garland, Tillis insisted he would not do so.

I had raised the question, and Tillis found me after the event to emphasize that he was a man of principle over politics. Tillis currently faces a tough reelection campaign against challenger Cal Cunningham. Surely Tillis will keep his pledge . . . won’t he?