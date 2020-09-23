Pistol packin’ transsexual

Re “How a transsexual, satanist anarchist trolled New Hampshire voters” (Page Metro, Sept. 20): Aria DiMezzo’s victory as Cheshire County, N.H.’s Republican nominee for sheriff — as a “6-foot tall tranny with bright red hair and tattoos” and a belief in anarchism (not anarchy) — is brilliant performance art. While revealing the act of “trolling” to be synonymous with razor-sharp satire, she has vaporized the myth of the “snowflake” with courageous political participation and a pistol on her hip.
Jaye Glenn
Allston