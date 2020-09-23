fb-pixel
LETTERS

Pistol packin’ transsexual

Updated September 23, 2020, 1 hour ago
Aria DeMezzo, GOP nominee for sheriff with her campaign signs at her campaign headquarters and the radio studio in Keene, N.H., where she works. She won the nomination with 4,200 votes, despite being a self-described "transsexual, satanist anarchist." Her point was to prove that Republicans will blindly vote for anyone on the Republican ballot. After news of her win spread on FoxNews, her car was vandalized. Someone slashed her tires and the soft-top on her convertible, and drew a giant penis with the word "fag."Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Re “How a transsexual, satanist anarchist trolled New Hampshire voters” (Page Metro, Sept. 20): Aria DiMezzo’s victory as Cheshire County, N.H.’s Republican nominee for sheriff — as a “6-foot tall tranny with bright red hair and tattoos” and a belief in anarchism (not anarchy) — is brilliant performance art. While revealing the act of “trolling” to be synonymous with razor-sharp satire, she has vaporized the myth of the “snowflake” with courageous political participation and a pistol on her hip.

Jaye Glenn

Allston