Pistol packin’ transsexual

Aria DeMezzo, GOP nominee for sheriff with her campaign signs at her campaign headquarters and the radio studio in Keene, N.H., where she works. She won the nomination with 4,200 votes, despite being a self-described "transsexual, satanist anarchist." Her point was to prove that Republicans will blindly vote for anyone on the Republican ballot. After news of her win spread on FoxNews, her car was vandalized. Someone slashed her tires and the soft-top on her convertible, and drew a giant penis with the word "fag."

Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff