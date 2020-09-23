Herro ball: Heat rookie’s huge game beats Celtics, and other observations as Miami takes 3-1 lead

Tatum was scoreless during a miserable first half before bouncing back with 28 in the second, but it was not enough. The Celtics committed 19 turnovers.

The 20-year-old rookie Tyler Herro made 14 of 21 shots and scored a game-high 37 points, leading Miami to a 112-109 win in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Heat will have a chance to close out the series in Game 5 on Friday night.

The Celtics receive plenty of attention for their young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who have positioned Boston for success for years to come. But during this series the Heat have answered with their own wunderkind, and on Wednesday night the Celtics had no answer for him.

A layup by Herro gave the Heat a 107-98 lead with 57.8 seconds left, and when Kemba Walker missed at the other end, Boston’s hopes appeared dashed. But Walker came up with the rebound and Tatum hit a 3-pointer.

After a Heat turnover, Jimmy Butler was called for fouling Tatum on a fast break. The Heat challenged the call and won, but it just resulted in a jump ball despite the fact that it had bounce off of Tatum, and the Celtics capitalized with a Brown 3-pointer from the left corner.

After Herro hit a pair of free throws, Walker was fouled on a 3-pointer and hit all three of his attempts, pulling Boston within 109-107 with 9.2 seconds left. But Butler responded with a pair of free throws. Walker missed a 3-pointer at the other end and Hayward’s tip-in with 1.9 seconds left was just a bit too late.

Observations from the game:

▪ Heat center Bam Adebayo appeared to hurt his left hand or wrist when he tangled with Tatum under the hoop late in the fourth quarter. There was no immediate report on his injury and he stayed in the game, but he was clearly in a great deal of pain. Of course, it would be a colossal loss for Miami in this series if he is sidelined.

▪ While the Celtics' offense looked disjointed at times, the Heat’s shooting was even worse. But Herro saved them when it seemed like no one else could score. The 20-year-old rookie did a little bit of everything, and he saved the best for when it was needed most. After a Daniel Theis dunk gave the Celtics an 85-84 lead, their first since the opening half, Herro responded with a 3-pointer from the key and a reverse layup that helped stretch Miami’s lead back to 91-85.

▪ The first half was one of the worst halves of Tatum’s pro career. He’s had bad shooting games before, but usually doesn’t miss as badly as he did in this stretch. He was 0 for 6 and scoreless, but the more concerning part for the Celtics was that he just appeared disengaged. The attack mentality he has had for most of these playoffs was simply nonexistent.

▪ The third quarter didn’t start much better for Tatum. He was called for an offensive foul and then missed a runner inside. But he finally scored his first points when he hit a 3-pointer with 6:47 left, then added another a minute later, and his rhythm was back. He picked up his fourth foul with three minutes left but stayed in the game and closed the quarter with a mid-range jumper and a pair of 3-point plays. Stevens usually does not respond to foul trouble, and he was surely glad he didn’t do that here, either. He had 16 points in the quarter. The Celtics certainly needed more from him early, though.

▪ The Heat entered the free throw penalty with 8:28 left in the third quarter and Adebayo once again made them pay, overpowering Boston and drawing three fouls over the rest of the period, resulting in six free throws. Two were non-shooting fouls.

▪ This felt like a huge possession: The Heat led by 12 and had the ball with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter. Crowder missed a 3-pointer, then got an even more open one and missed that, too. But the Heat kept the ball alive and Goran Dragic missed a wide open 3-pointer before they got one more chance and Butler missed inside. The Celtics were listless on defense and Miami could have stretched its lead to 15. Instead, a quick run pulled Boston within 7.

▪ The first half had the look and feel of a preseason game. The Celtics committed 11 turnovers, the teams combined to go 9 for 36 from the 3-point line, and aside from Walker and Herro, there was sloppy play to be found all around. These teams have been in the bubble a long time, and there was an unusual three-day break after Game 3, so maybe that caused some sluggishness. Regardless, it was a bizarre feel for a conference finals game.

▪ Brad Stevens continued to mix up his bench rotations. Backup center Robert Williams, who had not played since Game 1, checked in midway through the first quarter and had a solid stretch. He converted a 3-point play and then retrieved a Tatum air ball for a putback, and early in the second quarter he came up with a steal and led a fast break, plays that are not typically in his repertoire.

▪ But Stevens’s decision to go back to Williams was trumped by Heat coach Erik Spoelstra who went with forward Solomon Hill in the first quarter. Hill had yet to play a minute during these playoffs.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.