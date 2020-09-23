Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor believed to have suffered punctured lung from injection by team staffer

"Our medical and legal team have been in touch with Tyrod and his agent since Sunday collecting facts," George Atallah, the union's assistant executive director of external affairs, said in a written statement posted on Twitter. "An investigation has been initiated."

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor is believed to have suffered a punctured lung from a pain-killing injection administered by a member of the team’s medical staff Sunday, according to multiple people familiar with an investigation being conducted by the NFL Players Association.

The Chargers and the NFL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Taylor was expected to start Sunday for the Chargers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Los Angeles, but was scratched from the lineup shortly before kickoff because of what was called a chest injury.

Rookie Justin Herbert, the sixth overall selection in the NFL draft in April, was told just before kickoff that he would start the game. Herbert played well as the Chargers lost in overtime to the Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, at SoFi Stadium.

Taylor reportedly received the injection for a rib injury. According to ESPN, Taylor suffered two cracked ribs in the Chargers' season-opening victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. A team doctor administered the injection and Taylor ended up being hospitalized Sunday night for the injury and breathing issues, according to the ESPN report, which said that doctors have advised Taylor not to play indefinitely.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has said this week that Taylor remains the team’s starter at quarterback if he’s healthy.