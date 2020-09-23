Dale Earnhardt Jr. crash due to pilot’s error

A pilot’s inability to maintain proper airspeed and the flight crew’s decision to continue an unstable approach and landing likely caused the crash of a small plane carrying race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family in 2019, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released Wednesday. The NTSB’s final accident report points to actions by pilot Richard Pope and co-pilot Jeffrey Melton in the Aug. 15, 2019 plane crash at an airport in Elizabethton, Tenn. Earnhardt was with wife Amy , 15-month-old daughter Isla and two pilots when their Cessna Citation Latitude crashed and caught fire. The NTSB said the three passengers suffered minor injuries. NTSB investigators said part of the landing gear collapsed and a section of the right wing hit the runway as the plane bounced twice before touching down a third time with about 1,000 feet (300 meters) of paved surface remaining.

Duke University’s football team has lost starting cornerbacks Josh Blackwell and Mark Gilbert indefinitely due to surgeries. Blackwell was injured during Sunday’s practice and needed surgery Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Gilbert needed surgery Tuesday to remove a loose bone fragment in his right foot … Alabama is the media favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title while Florida is the pick to win the Eastern Division. Alabama received 77 votes to win the championship game on Dec. 19 in Atlanta, while Georgia and LSU each were picked on seven ballots. The SEC released results of voting Wednesday from reporters covering the league. The Gators edged Georgia 624 points to 613 in the East while Tennessee was picked to finish third. Alabama was a lopsided pick in the West with 660 points topping LSU (489) and Auburn (488).

Congresswoman supports athletes

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, chairwoman of the House Commerce Subcommittee, is backing the College Athlete Bill of Rights crafted by a group of seven Democratic senators. The plan calls for college athletes to be permitted to earn money for their names, images and likenesses with “minimal restrictions,” and much more. The senators also want to ensure for the athletes long-term medical coverage and treatment, enforceable medical standards, academic freedom and revenue sharing agreements with the NCAA and college conferences.

Auto racing

Veach, Andretti split

Andretti Autosport split with IndyCar driver Zach Veach and will use the final three races of the season to evaluate options for a 2021 replacement. Veach was previously informed he would not be re-signed to drive the No. 26 Honda. Andretti said a driver for an upcoming doubleheader at Indianapolis and the season finale at St. Petersburg will be announced at a later date. Veach said the lack of testing during COVID-19 protocols played a role in him giving up the seat early.

Soccer

Suárez to Atletico Madrid

Barcelona reached a deal with Atlético Madrid soccer club for the transfer of the Uruguay striker Luis Suárez $7 million (6 million euros). Suárez was let go by Barcelona following six mostly successful seasons in which he won 13 titles with the Catalan club. He leaves as Barcelona’s third highest scorer ever with 198 goals, behind César Rodríguez (232) and Lionel Messi (634) … Defending champion Al-Hilal was forced to withdraw from soccer’s Asian Champions League after being unable to field a full team due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Miscellany

Paire played despite positive test

French tennis player Benoit Paire was allowed to compete at the Hamburg Open in Germany despite twice testing positive for the coronavirus, he said. Paire retired from his opening-round match while trailing Casper Ruud, 6-4, 2-0, but it was unclear why. Paire withdrew from the US Open after testing positive and spending more than a week in isolation. He then played at the Italian Open last week, losing in the first round. According to German news agency dpa, Paire said he twice tested positive while in Hamburg but then had a negative test. Paire said he was not sure if he would play at the French Open, which begins Sunday, and would end his season early if he wasn’t allowed to compete … Tokyo Olympics officials are proposing that the government relax immigration regulations to allow athletes to enter the country before next year’s postponed games and train during a 14-day quarantine period, said Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the organizing committee.

