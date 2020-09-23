Game 56: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

After last night’s 8-3 win , the Red Sox will be back in action against the Orioles Wednesday night. Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Sox.

Pitching: RHP Dean Kremer (1-0, 1.69 ERA)

RED SOX (21-34): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (3-2, 4.25 ERA)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Orioles vs. Eovaldi: Alberto 2-8, Hays 2-6, Iglesias 1-9, Mullins 3-8, Núñez 7-12, Ruiz 0-6, Severino 1-8, Sisco 0-3, Stewart 0-4, Valaika 1-3

Red Sox vs. Kremer: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: In the last 16 games, Sox starters have posted a 3.16 ERA and held opponents to a .224 average.

Notes: Eovaldi is making his final start of the season. ... Catcher Christian Vazquez has seven RBIs in his last six games. ... Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games (.313 avg., 15-for-48). ... First baseman Bobby Dalbec has reached base safely in 12 of his last 13 games...During that stretch, he has a .348/.423/.804 batting line. ... Jackie Bradley Jr. is batting .329 in 19 games this month (23-for-70, eight walks, eight extra base hits, eight RBI, 14 runs scored).

