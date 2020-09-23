Gordon Hayward’s wife announces the birth of their son

Hayward originally intended to leave Orlando for the birth. But after he sprained his right ankle in Game 1 of Boston’s opening-round series against the 76ers he returned home to rehabilitate for several weeks and spent time with his family then. They decided he should stay with the Celtics after coming back to Orlando.

Gordon Hayward’s wife Robyn on Wednesday gave birth to the couple’s fourth child, Gordon Theodore Hayward. Robyn Hayward announced the birth on Instagram.

If Hayward had left the bubble again, he would have faced a mandatory four-day quarantine when he returned, which likely would have kept him out of the rest of this series against Miami if it went seven games.

“Yeah, the baby arrived,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “I got word late afternoon. I’ll let Gordon and Robyn announce the rest of that. Very, very happy to hear the news. Very happy to hear that she’s doing great.”

