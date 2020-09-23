In his final start of season, Nate Eovaldi delivers a command performance for Red Sox

In his final four starts of the season, Eovaldi looked like the pitcher whom the Sox wanted to see when they signed him to a four-year, $68 million deal following the 2018 championship run. Over those outings, he allowed just two runs in 21 innings (0.86 ERA) while striking out 25 and walking just two.

On Wednesday, in his final start of a Red Sox campaign that has been both brief and interminable, Eovaldi dissected the Orioles with ease. He commanded an overpowering four-pitch mix — chiefly high-90s four-seam fastballs and low-90s cutters, complemented by curveballs and splitters in his final innings— over the course of six shutout innings in a 9-1 Red Sox victory.

Remember the pitcher who looked like the most dominant performer in the 2018 postseason? Nate Eovaldi resurrected that version of himself to conclude the 2020 season.

With that finishing kick, the 2020 version of Eovaldi looked as he’s ever been. He ended the year with a 3.72 ERA — the second-best mark of his career — along with career-best rates in both strikeouts (9.7 per nine innings) and walks (1.3 per nine innings). His 7.4 strikeouts per walk ranked as the third-best ratio by a starter in Red Sox team history, behind only the back-to-back Cy Young seasons by Pedro Martinez in 1999 and 2000. The Red Sox would happily sign up for two more years of similar performances.

Yet the idea that Eovaldi possesses remarkable gifts is hardly new. His pitching arsenal has always been that of a potentially elite performer. His struggle has been to translate raw ability into an elite performance, largely due to injuries.

For the 30-year-old, health is an “if” proposition. His ability is that of the sort of mid-rotation presence the Red Sox will need if they hope to move beyond their non-competitive flail through the 2020 season, yet his inability to remain on the mound suggests that a team can’t rely on him to contribute at such a level.

Even in this standout finish to the 2020 campaign, Eovaldi’s dominance was interrupted by a three-week detour on the injured list due to a calf strain. The injury was nothing new – Eovaldi has been healthy enough to qualify for the ERA title just once in his career (a record that will remain unchanged this season).

The issue is not one of effort. The righthander receives raves for the work he’s willing to invest in his performance, the relentless strength and conditioning program that often amazes fellow rotation members.

Perhaps it’s borderline impossible for a player who throws as hard – and with such effort – as Eovaldi to maintain durability as a starter. Perhaps it’s something else.

Regardless, the Red Sox now know what they have in the righthander as they move forward into the latter half of his contract – a pitcher with a gifted arm, capable of runs of dominance, yet incapable of providing them reliably. As the Red Sox build their pitching staff for next year, they may well do so with the knowledge that Eovaldi can be a strong contributor to it – but with the awareness that they will have to be prepared for the times when he is unavailable.

Some takeaways:

▪ Both the Red Sox rotation and lineup are finishing the year with a measure of consistency that eluded the team for most of the year. Eovaldi’s six shutout innings lowered the Red Sox rotation’s ERA to 2.89 over the team’s last 17 contests, a run during which the club is – not coincidentally – playing its best baseball of the season, forging a 10-7 mark.

▪ The lineup, meanwhile, wasted little time providing Eovaldi with all the support he’d need, scoring a pair of runs on three hits in the bottom of the first (an Alex Verdugo leadoff double and two-out RBI singles by Jackie Bradley Jr. and Kevin Plawecki). The Sox tacked on six more in the third, a rally punctuated by a three-run double by Rafael Devers. The contest marked the third straight in which the Sox had scored eight runs, a season-long streak for the team.

▪ The strong finishing run may boost the Sox out of last place, particularly given that the Orioles are in freefall. With two straight wins for the Sox over Baltimore at Fenway, the Sox are now within one game of the O’s in the battle for last; a sweep would leave the teams deadlocked – while potentially positioning Baltimore to jump ahead of the Sox in the draft, presuming that next year’s selection order is determined by the reverse order of teams' 2020 records.

Alex Speier