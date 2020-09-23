Jamal Murray, Nuggets hang on to win, cut Lakers' lead to 2-1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jamal Murray had 28 points, 12 assists and 8 rebounds and made two late 3-pointers to halt a Lakers charge, helping the Denver Nuggets to a 114-106 victory Tuesday night that cut Los Angeles' lead to 2-1 in the Western Conference finals.

The Nuggets lost almost all of a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter but held on to win, avoiding a 3-0 hole that would have been daunting even for this never-out-of-it team.

Denver has set a record by erasing two 3-1 deficits in this postseason, but no NBA team has ever come back from 3-0.