Revolution set season high for goals, end long home winless drought

With the stands empty, the Revolution (4-3-6, 18 points) snapped a two-game home scoreless streak and surpassed the Impact (5-7-1, 16 points) in the Eastern Conference standings. Normally, MLS teams' playoff statuses are being determined this time of the season. But the Revolution, who visit D.C. United on Sunday, have 10 games remaining in the regulation season.

The Revolution took a 3-1 win over the Montreal Impact on Wednesday, their first win at Gillette Stadium since Sept. 29, 2019, when a crowd of more than 28,000 witnessed them qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs.

FOXBOROUGH — The soccer world changed some in the year between Revolution home victories.

The Revolution’s pressing tactics paid off as they upped their goal total to five in six home games (1-1-4) this season. Henry Kessler opened the scoring in first-half injury time, and Gustavo Bou and Diego Fagundez added second-half scores.

Kessler’s goal snapped a 273-minute home scoreless streak, and was the first goal by a Revolution defender since Michael Mancienne converted in a 3-3 tie at Seattle on Aug. 10, 2019. Kessler finished just inside the near post off a Nguyen corner kick, following a Bou shot that set up a series of corners.

Bou converted off a turnover, sending in a low shot from just inside the penalty area after his pass was blocked by Luis Binks.

Fagundez scored two minutes after replacing Lee Nguyen, his first goal since July 27, 2019. Fagundez converted off a breakaway involving Bou and Tajon Buchanan.

The three goals were the most scored by the Revolution in a game this season. They previously scored twice each in 2-1 wins against D.C. United (Aug. 25) and the Chicago Fire (Sept. 6).

The Impact lost for the third successive game.

