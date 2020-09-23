Romeo Langford’s wrist surgery expected to keep him out for start of next season

Then Langford suffered an adductor strain during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat last Thursday. Stevens said that injury would have sidelined him for about 4-6 weeks, which would make him unavailable for the rest of this season, so the team decided that he should have the wrist surgery now to accelerate his eventual return.

Langford tore ligaments in the wrist in Boston’s Aug. 15 win over the Wizards. It was determined that he would be able to play through the injury but would eventually need to undergo a procedure when the season ended.

Celtics rookie Romeo Langford’s wrist surgery on Tuesday will likely keep him out through the start of next season, coach Brad Stevens said.

Advertisement

“It’s going to be a long recovery from the wrist surgery,” Stevens said. “There was quite a bit of talk when it happened, like, do we just do it now? With Gordon [Hayward] out, the doctors felt like he was good to play, couldn’t make it any worse. We also knew if something like the other day happened where he pulled the adductor, he’s out 4-6 weeks anyway, makes no sense to stick around. He needed to get that done ASAP. It will probably bleed into next season, whenever that starts, his availability, just because of the length of time it takes for that particular operation.”

Langford, the 14th overall pick of the 2019 draft, averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds over 32 games during the regular season. His rookie year was slowed by knee, ankle, and groin injuries before these most recent setbacks.

Haywards add to family

Hayward’s wife Robyn on Wednesday gave birth to the couple’s fourth child, Gordon Theodore Hayward. Robyn Hayward announced the birth on Instagram.

Hayward originally intended to leave Orlando for the birth. But after he sprained his right ankle in Game 1 of Boston’s opening-round series against the 76ers he returned home to rehabilitate for several weeks and spent time with his family then. They decided he should stay with the Celtics after coming back to Orlando.

Advertisement

If Hayward had left the bubble again, he would have faced a mandatory four-day quarantine when he returned, which likely would have kept him out of the rest of this series against Miami if it went seven games.

“Yeah, the baby arrived,” Stevens said. “I got word late afternoon. I’ll let Gordon and Robyn announce the rest of that. Very, very happy to hear the news. Very happy to hear that she’s doing great.”

Taylor case 'demoralizing’

A grand jury on Wednesday did not charge any of the Louisville police officers for the shooting of Breonna Taylor. One former detective was indicted for firing recklessly and putting Taylor’s neighbors in danger.

Stevens said he sent a group text message to the Celtics about the news and said he was there for them if they needed someone to talk to. But he called the grand jury’s decision “demoralizing.”

“It’s tough,” Stevens said. “I think at the end of the day there’s been a call across the country, rightfully so, for more transparency, more accountability, just a better community relationship. Obviously this feels like a setback to that. At the same time I guess the other side is you see a lot of cities, a lot of places, really taking steps that should have been taken a long time ago, but at least being taken now, whether it’s meeting the initiatives of the 8 Can’t Wait, committing to civilian review boards, better transparency and data, diversifying the police force even more to match that of the neighborhood, whatever the case may be. This doesn’t feel good today.”

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.