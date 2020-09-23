With postseason looming, it’ll be an all-out sprint to the finish, especially for six NL teams

But in this star-crossed, schedule-shredding, pandemic-shortened, may-we-never-go-through-this-again 2020 season, Game 58 brings us to the schedule’s final weekend — an arrival that feels both premature and miraculous, given all the sport has endured to get here. The weather is turning cooler, signaling the approach of the postseason. Amid the playoff races still to be determined, desperation has set in.

In a normal MLB season, Game 58 arrives in the first week of June. The weather has turned warmer, all-star balloting has begun, and teams have started to form conclusions as to what they have on their rosters and what they still need. Nearly two-thirds of the regular season remains to be played.

While the ad hoc, 16-team playoff format put into place this year has all but eliminated drama at the top of the standings — with all eight qualifiers from each league guaranteed a three-game series in the opening round — it has succeeded in turning the bottom of the wild-card races into a free-for-all, at least on the National League half of the bracket.

Entering Wednesday, six teams — the St. Louis Cardinals (27-25), Miami Marlins (28-27), Cincinnati Reds (28-28), Milwaukee Brewers (27-27), San Francisco Giants (27-27) and Philadelphia Phillies (27-29) — were bunched within two games of each other for the four remaining spots in the lower half of the NL bracket, ensuring a dramatic final weekend. Even the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals, at 23-32, were still mathematically alive entering Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves have already clinched their divisions, while the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres have clinched playoff berths.

Meantime, barring a miracle, all that is left in the American League — where the Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago White Sox, Oakland A’s, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians have all clinched, and the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays are closing in on berths — is seeding.

Seeding, however, is no small matter this year, with all eight first-round series taking place at the home stadium of the better-seeded team, over three consecutive days. The AL first-round series are scheduled to begin Sept. 29, and the NL series on Sept. 30.

Here is how the seeding works this year: The top three seeds in each league go to the winners of each division, in order of record. The fourth seed, with its benefit of home-field advantage, goes to the second-place team with the best record. The fifth and sixth seeds go to the remaining second-place teams, and the seventh and eighth seeds to the teams with the next-best records, regardless of division.

The quirks of the seeding system mean, for example, the 1 vs. 8 series in the NL could see the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, whose 39-16 record entering Wednesday translates to a 115-win pace over 162 games, having to face a first-round matchup with a dangerous Cincinnati Reds team that could start Trevor Bauer, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray (combined ERA: 2.73) in those three games.

Another, important twist in the format this year: Ties atop the standings will not be settled with a one-game playoff (or Game 163, as it has come to be known). Instead, all ties will be settled mathematically, beginning with head-to-head records, where applicable. Otherwise, ties will be broken by intradivisional records. (Three-way ties would be settled in the same fashion, beginning with head-to-head records among the three teams, then defaulting to intradivisional records.)

One other, potentially chaotic contingency hangs over the NL half of the bracket: under the current schedule, the Cardinals would play only 58 games, two fewer than every other contender — owing to their two-week hiatus in the wake of a coronavirus outbreak earlier this season, and the dwindling number of days in which to make up the lost games with doubleheaders.

Should the Cardinals qualify for the postseason (on the basis of winning percentage), those two games would not be made up simply for the sake of seeding; in that case, the Cardinals' seed would be determined by winning percentage. However, if those two outstanding games mean the difference between the Cardinals securing (or losing) a playoff berth, they would be forced to play one or both ends of a doubleheader at Detroit on Sept. 28, the day after the end of the season.

That scenario, with its potential to affect seeding throughout that half of the bracket, could result in none of the NL playoff teams knowing where they will play in the first round until Monday.

That leaves this weekend’s Cardinals-Brewers series in St. Louis — actually a five-game series, starting Thursday and including a doubleheader on Friday - as the linchpin for a possibly wild finish to the regular season.

After everything that has happened to baseball in 2020, it would be only fitting.

MLB partners with Atlantic League

Major League Baseball is making the independent Atlantic League its first “partner league,” a distinction awarded as the expiration nears of MLB’s agreement with the affiliated National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues.

MLB said it will meet regularly with the Atlantic League to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities. The sides extended their agreement through 2023 to stage experiments in the Atlantic League, which tested an automated ball-strike system to call pitches in 2019 and has used other innovations such as limits on defensive shifts and mound visits, larger bases and shorter breaks between half-innings.

MLB and the National Association have spent much of the past year in acrimonious negotiations for a new Professional Baseball Agreement to replace the deal that expires late this year. MLB proposed cutting guaranteed minor league affiliations from 160 to 120 and eliminating the National Association office in Florida in favor of operating the minors out of the commissioner’s office in New York.

Padres' RHP Clevinger makes early exit

Righthanded pitcher Mike Clevinger of the playoff-bound San Diego Padres lasted only one inning in his start against the Los Angeles Angels. The team said the right-hander’s departure was unplanned but didn’t provide any other information.

Clevinger’s start had been pushed back from Saturday night because of tightness in his right biceps. Manager Jayce Tingler said on Tuesday that Clevinger threw a bullpen session on Monday and seemed good to go for Wednesday afternoon’s start. A few days earlier, Tingler held out hope that Clevinger might even be able to make two more starts before the regular season ended, if even if the second one was brief.

Clevinger, obtained in a blockbuster trade with Cleveland on Aug. 31, breezed through the first inning on 12 pitches, including strike outs of Mike Trout and David Fletcher.











