EU proposes requiring countries to take a share of asylum seekers or assist in deportations

But the proposal nods at the political divisions within the bloc and is full of concessions to hard-line nations that have resisted accepting migrants, even with flows down more than tenfold from that peak.

Five years after a historic wave of refugees hit Europe, the continent is trying with its latest plan to help such front-line Mediterranean countries as Greece and Italy, which have carried a disproportionate burden of the influx under current EU rules.

ROME — After years of feuding and failure, the European Union on Wednesday proposed a migration system overhaul that would strive to speed up deportations and allow asylum seekers to be more evenly relocated across the bloc.

"We all have to step up," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said as she unveiled the package in Brussels. "It is now time to rise to the challenge to manage migration jointly."

The proposal, which was drawn up by the European Commission, the EU’s bureaucratic arm, still must be approved by the leaders of the 27 EU member nations, who routinely demand changes to such plans.

Recent European history is full of dead-on-arrival migration plans, but some analysts said Wednesday that this one comes at a time of slightly increased cooperation. Far-right parties, though still relevant, have lost some momentum in recent years. Data from Germany, which opened its doors widely and controversially in 2015, paints an encouraging picture of how refugees can integrate.

Leaders are also operating with a fresh reminder of Europe's grave problems. A fire earlier this month razed the continent's largest, most notorious camp for asylum seekers, on the Greek island of Lesbos. About 10,000 people from the destroyed Moria camp now live in a hastily built tent camp on the island.

"In a way, it's a key moment. If this migration pact doesn't work, it's the last roll of the dice," said Andrew Geddes, director of the Migration Policy Center at the European University Institute in Florence. "Europe will have tried and tried again."

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who has been critical of Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door refugee policy in the past, described the plan as a "fresh start" and called on other European countries to do their bit.

"There is currently no functioning European migration policy," he said. "The events in Moria recently made this clear to us."

This plan differs from an earlier, failed European attempt – drawn up in the aftermath of the 2015 crisis – that called for countries to host asylum seekers based on a quota system. In this instance, countries can still volunteer to host people.

But they also have other, far different, options. Notably, they can opt to sponsor the deportation of rejected asylum seekers, essentially taking responsibility for shepherding the onerous process. If a sponsor country is unable to return the migrant, it would then have to host him or her.

The option could be more appealing to countries such as Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Austria, which revolted against the quota idea and are traditionally the least welcoming to migrants.

But advocates for migrants' rights, as well as some politicians, accused the EU of twisting its values by offering deportation as an alternative to hosting asylum seekers. Guy Verhofstadt, a Belgian member of the European Parliament, said on Twitter that the EU could not afford to base its policies on “extremism” in Hungary and Poland.

Judith Sunderland, acting deputy director of the Europe and Central Asia division at Human Rights Watch, said that entrusting countries like Hungary to care for would-be deportees was like "asking the school bully to walk the kid home."

"It's this lowest-common-denominator approach, satisfying everybody at least a little bit," Sunderland said of the plan.

A spokesman for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was noncommittal in his response to the plan on Wednesday, saying in a statement that "we should form alliances with countries of origin, so that they are able to provide proper living standards and ensure that their people do not have to leave their homelands," a suggestion that echoes in the proposal.

"Hungary does not support obligatory distribution," wrote the spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, stopping short of endorsing the plan.

European Commission leaders said deportations were another way to ensure that the broader migration system was running smoothly, without bottlenecks.

The heightened focus on deportations is a response to changes in who has been arriving. Whereas in earlier years many were fleeing war-torn Syria – and almost universally earning protection in Europe – a growing number now are deemed economic migrants, not eligible for legal status. In one of the documents released Wednesday, the European Commission noted that the share of migrants coming from countries with low recognition rates for legal protection has risen from 13 percent in 2015 to 55 percent in 2018.

Groups that deal with migrants expressed concern Wednesday that some of Europe’s proposals, like an attempt to fast-track deportations, could lead to increased detention, rights abuses, and the mistaken return of at-risk people.

The plan calls for fast-track border procedures in which people with "low chances" for asylum are rapidly screened.























