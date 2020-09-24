Alan Arkin bows out of ‘The Kominsky Method’

I’ve enjoyed Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method,” which is a compassionate and funny look at aging men, a sort of male counterpart to another Netflix series, “Grace and Frankie.” Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin are standouts as the friends who share prostate complaints, secret plans, arguments, and despair; their chemistry is integral to the success of the show. When I heard Douglas say that he and Arkin didn’t know each other much before “The Kominsky Method,” I was doubly impressed by their ability to create such a strong sense of tried and true friendship.

So I’m surprised to learn that Arkin has left the show, and he will not be in the upcoming third and final season. Reportedly, Arkin made his decision to leave a while back, in the Before (COVID-19) Times, and it has nothing to do with pandemic-related schedule changes. But he has not made the reasons for his departure public. Despite having received two Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations for the show, he has chosen to be written off. No news yet on how show creator Chuck Lorre and his writers address his character’s absence.