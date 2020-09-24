Coming up shorts at this year’s GlobeDocs

Often given short shrift, short films can pack more of a punch than a feature. This year’s GlobeDocs Festival is offering 17, in four programs, all including Q&As with the filmmakers.

Desperate young women are on the line in Barbara Attie, Janet Goldwater, and Mike Attie’s “Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa.” Christine Turner’s Betye Saar: Taking Care of Business" celebrates the 93-year-old artist who creates assemblages of found objects. In Maria Wilhelm’s “Akashinga: The Brave Ones” young Zimbabwean women become rangers to fight elephant poachers. Sai Salvarajan’s animated “Coup d'état Math” demonstrates the harsh calculations of survival forced upon refugees. In Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s “Rising Power” activists battle injustice in Madison, Wisc.

"Myrtle Simpson: A Life on Ice." Hugh Simpson

Program 2

The 90-year-old subject of Leigh Anne Sides’s “Myrtle Simpson: A Life on Ice” was the first woman to cross the Greenland polar ice cap. In Alison Klayman’s “Flower Punk” an artist makes floral arrangements and then photographs them as they decay. And Brian Gersten’s “The Great Toilet Paper Scare” is about a hoarding craze set off by a joke on “The Tonight Show.”

"Lockshop." GlobeDocs Festival

Local shorts

In Boston-based filmmaker Eric Stange’s “Activized” neophytes are initiated into activism. David Shilale’s “The Worcester 6: Heroes Remembered” recalls the deaths of six firemen in 1999 and their legacy. Soren Sorensen’s “With Dad” looks at Stephen DiRado’s photographic tribute to his father, who died of Alzheimer’s disease. And a 90-year-old South Boston establishment closes in Cara Feinburg’s “Lockshop.”

"Dear, Dreamer." GlobeDocs Festival

Youth shorts

Jenny Schweitzer Bell’s “The Magic of Chess” is about children who could checkmate you with ease. Young inventors try to solve world hunger in “Me & My Robot;” British animator JoAnne Salmon, born with Treacher Collins syndrome, tells her story in “Chin Up;” Kristian Melom profiles Black YA author Jason Reynolds in the freewheeling “Dear, Dreamer.” A young woman heals her soul with African electronic Gqom dance in Julia Jansch’s “My Father the Mover”.

All films are available for streaming Oct. 1-12.

Go to globedocs2020.eventive.org/films.

