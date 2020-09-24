Historian Jill Lepore tracks the rise of data science in US politics

David Wilson for The Boston Globe

In 2015, Jill Lepore was researching a piece for the New Yorker about the history of public opinion polling. It was fairly easy to pinpoint the start (1935, George Gallup) and easy enough to see the current situation (Cambridge Analytica, Facebook misinformation campaigns). “I couldn’t quite see where the turn had come, from polling to data collection and modeling,” said Lepore, a history professor at Harvard. A few scattered references to a company called Simulmatics piqued her interest. “I really came across this story in the archives,” said Lepore, “which is the most common way that I end up writing a book.” The result is “If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future,” which last week was longlisted for the National Book Award in nonfiction.

Born in 1959, Simulmatics closed its doors in 1970; its lifespan tracks almost perfectly with the rise of social science research and the fall of midcentury liberal idealism. Along the way, its number crunchers and data gatherers worked for Democratic candidates and the Pentagon, trying to sell the American voter on John F. Kennedy and the Vietnamese people on American intervention.