HomeFront: Return of the MFA, Aaron Sorkin, ‘Fargo,’ and Shakespeare

FILM: The highest-profile movie release of the week (and of Oct. 16, when it comes to Netflix) is “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, which earns three stars from Globe film critic Ty Burr. The film “works as both immensely watchable entertainment and a cautionary tale queasily relevant to 2020 — when it’s not stooping to the kind of slick, desk-pounding melodrama that has become a Sorkin specialty.”

Welcome back to HomeFront, where the fall entertainment season is unfolding in unprecedented ways. Our “to watch” lists are almost as long as they would have been under normal circumstances — if nothing else, the pandemic has inspired incredible ingenuity — and the ne plus ultra of reality TV, the presidential debate season, starts next week.

Despite its “stellar” cast — including Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Greg Kinnear with a prosthetic nose — “Misbehaviour” isn’t drawing much attention, and Burr can’t see why. The story of the “1970 Miss World contest in London and its disruption by a front rank of Second Wave feminists” earns three stars. It’s “hardly art but it’s a conventionally told crowd-pleaser with solid moments; believe me, you could do worse and often have.”

Evan Rachel Wood’s “marvelous performance” is the best element of writer-director Miranda July’s “Kajillionaire,” about a family of small-time grifters (Wood, Richard Jenkins, and Debra Winger) unsettled by a new acquaintance (Gina Rodriguez). “[T]he movie drifts more than once into tedium, which only makes the whimsy feel forced,” says Burr, who nevertheless finds 2½ stars' worth of redeeming qualities.

“I try to use humor, and try to keep the script a few feet off the ground in terms of realism, because I’m always trying to open up space,” Miranda July says in a wide-ranging Q&A with Globe correspondent Cassidy Olsen. “There’s something about the absolute literal truth that can kind of shut down a lot of possibilities and bigger emotions.”

“Oliver Sacks: His Own Life” isn’t perfect, but its captivating subject transcends Ric Burns’s “quite-unnecessary filmmaking flashiness,” the Globe’s Mark Feeney writes in a 2½-star review. The neurologist and author, who died in 2015, makes a compelling protagonist for a film whose “chief virtue, after the very considerable pleasure of getting to spend time in Sacks’s company, is learning how much his personal life rivaled his career in remarkableness.”

Renaissance woman Julie Taymor returns to film with “The Glorias,” an adaptation of Gloria Steinem’s memoir “My Life on the Road.” Playing the feminist icon takes four actresses: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. “I’d rather watch a documentary if I was supposed to do that. I’d want the real thing," Taymor tells Globe correspondent Monica Castillo. "What I tried to do is multiple levels of reality.”

The Boston Film Festival and the Roxbury International Film Festival are back and back-to-back — almost entirely and 100 percent virtual, respectively — with artist discussions following most screenings. “We are telling stories people are passionate about,” RIFF artistic director Lisa Simmons tells Globe correspondent Loren King. “This year’s program gives filmmakers the opportunity to share their vision and their voice.”

GLOBEDOCS: The sixth annual GlobeDocs Film Festival begins Oct. 1 on screens all over New England and the world. Yes, it’s virtual, but that flexibility goes only so far in easing the sipping-from-a-fire-hose feeling baked into almost every film festival schedule, mid-pandemic or not. Follow along with Globe correspondent Peter Keough, who sifts through the details of the 18 features, 17 shorts, and numerous post-screening discussions to help you draw your own road map. For more information and to buy passes, click here.

TV: “Fargo” returns for season 4, and the three-year wait was worth it, says Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert. “Series creator Noah Hawley has come up with yet another ambitious, dazzling, and entertaining season of his Coen brothers-based anthology series, this time with a story that brings in themes of racism, assimilation, and the fraught promise of America while telling a very specific story of mob clashes and quiet heroism.” Chris Rock is the biggest name in the cast, and Jessie Buckley (“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”) the breakout star.

“The Comey Rule,” based on ousted FBI director James Comey’s memoir and starring Jeff Daniels wearing “his best noble face,” has a timing problem, writes Gilbert: It’s too soon. “It’s not too soon because its events are so recent that they still sting. It’s just too soon to assess this painful bit of recent history, too soon to make pronouncements about why it happened and what it means. The two-part series tells its story ... without the benefit of perspective.”

The Jeffrey MacDonald “Fatal Vision” triple-murder case is well-covered territory — documentarian Errol Morris even wrote a book about it. Now that book, “A Wilderness of Error,” is a five-part FX series adapted by Marc Smerling. “I feel pretty strongly that this is a messed-up case, and it was messed up by the police and by the prosecution from the get-go,” Morris tells Globe correspondent Christopher Wallenberg.

"Savoy: Leon & Willa Mae," a watercolor by Richard Yarde, can be seen in the MFA's "Black Histories, Black Futures" exhibition. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

VISUAL ART: The Museum of Fine Arts reopens to the public Saturday after “an anxious half-year of budget crises and layoffs that wobbled its sense of self, much like any one of us in these times,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. On an early visit (for members only), he finds an institution in transition, physically and philosophically, with Basquiat and Monet shows in the works and reimagining underway indoors and out.

Ceramicist Paul S. Briggs, whose “Knot Vessels” are on display at Concord’s Lucy Lacoste Gallery, “has become an inadvertent activist,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. Shaken by Ava DuVernay’s “13th” and Michelle Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow,” Briggs shifted focus. “We’ve all been saying ‘I didn’t know there were that many Black potters out there,’” he says. “We’re asking, ‘What is it to make art as a person of color in these times of uprising?’”

“The March shutdowns stopped cold the machinery of the art world,” Whyte writes, weighing six months of disruption and uncertainty. Complications arose for a show of “Emily Nelligan’s dark, dreamy charcoal drawings” at the Ogunquit Museum of American Art, for example. But Whyte finds that her “work, in this era of loss and discontent, of making no plans for an unsteady future, resonates differently with the anxious moment into which it’s been thrust.”

The Chinatown section of the Rose Kennedy Greenway glows with the light of “Lantern Stories,” an installation of 30 elaborate creations by Yu-Wen Wu. “[O]n each of these lanterns, I chose an image that involved Chinese history, a celebration of art, or something that grasped the community’s resiliency and strong commitment to education, entrepreneurship, and social justice,” the artist tells Globe correspondent Diti Kohli.

MUSIC: Separating performers from audiences can’t break their bond, and “the pandemic hasn’t stopped the flow of the recorded variety” of music, writes Globe correspondent Stuart Munro. He rounds up recent releases by six Boston-area roots acts — “with ‘Boston’ capaciously defined, geographically speaking” — including Chris Smither’s “More From the Levee,” which drops next week. It’s the 18th album in a 50-year (and counting) career.

FOOD & DINING: Fall is new-cookbook season, and “[b]y some stroke of luck, these new cookbooks, long in the works, feel geared toward this time and mood,” says Globe food writer Devra First. She rounds up 16 titles, among them the latest from Ina Garten and Marcus Samuelsson, recipes from Central Asia and “the eight African countries that touch the Indian Ocean,” and collections that focus on cookies, chicken, and dessert.

If your kitchen is also a part- or full-time lunchroom, Boston-area chefs have meal-planning suggestions for fellow parents. Among their great ideas is breakfast “sushi” with a banana base suggested by Valentine Howell of Krasi in the Back Bay. “It looks like fun kid’s sushi, it gets them to eat yogurt, and they often want to make it themselves,” Howell tells Globe correspondent Kara Baskin.

PODCASTS: The first three episodes of new podcast “Mr. 80 Percent,” about Globe reporter Mark Shanahan’s experience with prostate cancer, are available wherever you get your podcasts. Shanahan calls the six-episode series “a deeply personal, sometimes harrowing, often funny story about a disease that affects millions of men.” Send the kids out of the room and listen to the trailer here.

The theme of season 4 of “Love Letters,” hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “At Any Age,” about the relationship lessons we learn at different stages of life. It features stories of people from 17 to 70 tangling with the question “What does love mean at different ages?”

The Actors' Shakespeare Project filmed "The Nature of Shakespeare" at the Arnold Aboretum. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

THEATER: The Arnold Arboretum is the setting for “The Nature of Shakespeare” (wordplay!), a series of Actors' Shakespeare Project performances filmed alfresco. “We wanted the Arboretum to be less of a backdrop and more of a character to emphasize the connection between nature and the words,” artistic director Christopher Edwards, who directed the speeches and sonnets, tells Globe correspondent Terry Byrne.

“Systemic racism remains a powerful and pernicious force in theater, as it is elsewhere,” Globe critic Don Aucoin writes in an analysis of Boston theater’s past, present, and future pegged to “this fraught historical/cultural moment.” Says Front Porch Arts Collective’s Dawn M. Simmons, “The talent is real. The pedigrees here are formidable, and you could put any of us up against any of our counterparts nationally.”

COMEDY: Twenty-year comedy veteran Joe List’s first hourlong special, “I Hate Myself," has racked up more than a million views in less than two months. “[T]o me, the general public wants good,” the Whitman-Hanson grad tells Globe correspondent Nick A. Zaino III. “And good is usually 10 to 20 years in.” List recommends seven influential comedy specials, including a performance that’s older than he is — “Live in Concert,” Richard Pryor’s “best work.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s new In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times. The first newsletter “focuses on self-compassion,” writes Globe correspondent Kara Baskin. "It’s the foundation that allows us to function in every other facet of life.” Learn more and sign up for the newsletter here.

BUT REALLY: Life remains so weird that some of us have finally learned to spell “weird” correctly without help from our software. And yet, and yet. Things could be worse. Fall foliage (soon) and pumpkins (now) and Halloween candy (right after Fourth of July, sigh) are arriving on schedule. “The Amber Ruffin Show” premieres Friday. It’s kind of fun that the French Open, an early-summer tradition, starts on a Stanley Cup Final day off, a.k.a. Sunday. Also on Sunday, CNN airs “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” which earned three stars from Mark Feeney. At least for now, this glass is half full. Wear your mask and wash your hands!