Inch by inch, the MFA reenters a changed world

And while the inside has been locked up tight all these months, the museum was showing signs of life outside. A pair of MFA-commissioned murals are gestures intended to link local artists and communities to the upcoming “Writing the Future: Basquiat and the Hip Hop Generation” exhibition, and to the museum’s evolving sense of itself. MFA artist -in-residence Rob “Problak” Gibbs made one, “Breathe Life 2,” in Roxbury. Another, by Gibbs, Rob Stull (also an artist in residence), Victor “Marka27” Quiñonez, Cey Adams, and Sophia Dawson, emblazons a panel propped against the MFA’s Huntington Avenue facade. (It’s also part of the national Murals for the Movement social justice project.)

On a bright morning this week, with summer paying a brief return visit after a freak cold snap, the Museum of Fine Arts shook off six months of hibernation and cracked open its big front doors to the public (members first; everyone else can visit as of this weekend). Closed doors notwithstanding, it’s hardly been a time of repose. The museum, like most in the US, has been through an anxious half-year of budget crises and layoffs that wobbled its sense of self, much like any of us in these times. It’s led the museum to tread carefully — more carefully than some of its Boston peers. While the Institute of Contemporary Art and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum welcomed back patrons in July , the MFA reopening now sits on the cusp of October.

Visitors passed a new Murals for the Movement installation outside the MFA. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Let’s be clear: The MFA is late to this party, with Street Theory Gallery’s South End mural park, Underground at Ink Block, long since leading the way. (A Murals for the Movement piece by Gibbs and Street Theory cofounder Quiñonez was finished there earlier this month.) But for a museum whose origins are forever tied it to the colonial elite, stepping outside its comfort zone is no small thing. The cynic will shrug and finger-point: that the MFA is coopting the socially-relevant sheen of a rising culture it ignored for decades, and maybe that’s at least partly true. But if calling out your own shortcomings and taking sincere steps to fix them is wrong, then we’re all doomed. So let’s measure what’s outside by what’s happening inside.

When I turned up for the MFA’s first members-only day this week, the solemn strangeness of being in a building I’d last seen months before, maskless and with snow on the ground, put me off balance. I was relieved to do one more thing that felt normal, and anxious at how something so much a part of my own rhythms now felt precious and fragile.

Much of the building remains closed for installations of the Basquiat show and “Monet and Boston: A Lasting Impression,” a showcase of the MFA’s absurdly deep holdings of the Impressionist Master. That means you won’t see Van Gogh and Degas, Gauguin and Renoir, at least not for a while. (The European galleries will open with the Monet show next month.)

"Savoy: Leon & Willa Mae," a watercolor by Richard Yarde, is part of the MFA's "Black Histories, Black Futures" exhibition. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Significantly, I think, you’ll pass through “Black Histories/Black Futures,” the exhibition curated from the MFA’s collection by Boston high school students, no matter which way you go. (The museum, like its peers, has directional signage to keep you on track in this pandemic era.) What is open, top to bottom, is the Art of the Americas wing, beyond the airy Norman Foster-designed atrium where the museum’s restaurant typically bustles night and day.

What’s missing is as important as what’s there: Gone is John Singleton Copley’s giant portrait of the Prince of Wales — the eventual King George IV — heroic and on horseback. Heralding arrivals to the wing for years, the portrait said something pretty specific about where the museum fixed its notion of “the Americas,” let alone what constituted art on these shores. Left behind is a blank wall, now framed by the wing’s name in multiple languages — English, Spanish, Farsi, German, and Italian, to name just some. (The museum has also embarked upon a larger project, translating labels into Spanish, Chinese, Haitian Creole, and an Algonquian language.) The void says something on its own, but what’s soon to fill it says more: a pair of works by the late T.C. Cannon, a member of the Kiowa tribe.

That sets a different tone for a display where subtle changes inserted since the start of 2020 alter the context profoundly, if you look closely enough. Tone matters: In January, when the pandemic still felt far away, I walked the main floor galleries with the MFA’s head of American and European Art, Ethan Lasser. He pointed out an empty frame near Copley’s famous portrait of Samuel Adams. It posed an open question about representation and power — how “important” figures in colonial New England came to be lionized, by whom and why.

A patron stops by John Singleton Copley's portrait of Nathaniel Sparhawk, center. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

A more recent addition to the galleries is a portrait by Joshua Johnson, acquired and installed over the long closure. Johnson, a Black artist, made his living painting white patrons of means in 18th- and 19th-century Baltimore. For me, it heightens those issues of power and authorship: Who controlled the representation in those crisp and flattering portraits Copley painted of Boston’s rich and powerful — the slave-trading Boylston family, John Hancock, John Quincy Adams.

A gallery about mahogany — an exotic wood imported for fine furniture-making — has also been recast as an emblem not only of wealth but the material’s often unsavory source: the triangular trade between Europe, Africa, and America that dealt in human beings as briskly as hardwood. A new label for Copley’s prized “Watson and the Shark” ponders the presence of a Black man for the first time; the label for Thomas Sully’s “The Passage of the Delaware” acknowledges the depiction of William Lee, General George Washington’s enslaved valet. “Women Take the Floor,” the museum’s mea culpa for decades of shortcomings representing women artists, opened last year and continues on the wing’s top floors with a few fresh pieces in its hundreds-strong rotation.

As long as we’re talking repentance — and with institutions like the MFA looking with real sincerity to shed their colonial skin, we are — don’t we also have to look at what hasn’t changed? Drop down to the lower level, where Native American and Meso-American displays sit divided from colonial craft — Zuni pottery and Inca gold on one side, silver tea services and colonial stone carving on the other — as though in alternate realities, the otherness of their two solitudes inviolate. Vitrines of Native American objects seemed jumbled — Tlingit pieces next to Apache next to Cree next to Lakota, Northwest Coast and Arctic, oddly side by side.

Back out in the bright sunshine, I looked again at the Murals for the Movement piece, the work of five artists of color linking a legacy of social justice from Martin Luther King Jr. to the killing of George Floyd. Then I looked at the painting’s neighbors out there on the lawn: on the left, a jagged, porous Taihu stone from the Qing dynasty, and on the right, Cyrus Dallin’s “Appeal to the Great Spirit,” a bare-chested Native American man on horseback, arms spread to the heavens. What’s the conversation we’re meant to have here? Inside and out, it’s still scattershot and remains to be seen. But should I go out on a limb and say the new and moving parts give us a better clue than the old and stolid — that there’s reason to be hopeful? I just did.

MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS

All visitors must buy advance timed-entry tickets, available at www.mfa.org or 800-440-6975. Tickets will not be sold on site.

