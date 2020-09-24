Local bestsellers for the week ending September 20

2. The Lying Life of Adults Elena Ferrante Europa

1. All the Devils Are Here Louise Penny Minotaur

3. Transcendent Kingdom Yaa Gyasi Knopf

4. Troubled Blood Robert Galbraith Mulholland

5. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

6. The Evening and the Morning Ken Follett Viking

7. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

8. Piranesi Susanna Clarke Bloomsbury

9. Squeeze Me Carl Hiaasen Knopf

10. Monogamy Sue Miller Harper





HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Rage Bob Woodward S&S

2. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

3. Disloyal: A Memoir Michael Cohen Skyhorse

4. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

5. Untamed Glennon Doyle Dial Press

6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

7. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man Mary L. Trump S&S

8. Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump Peter Strzok Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

9. His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope Jon Meacham Random House

10. The Dynasty Jeff Benedict Avid Reader Press





TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Homegoing Yaa Gyasi Vintage

2. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Anchor

3. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

4. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

7. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Anchor

8. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

9. Girl, Woman, Other Bernardine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

10. Chances Are ... Richard Russo Vintage





TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

2. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

3. My Grandmother’s Hands Resmaa Menakem Central Recovery Press

4. Intimations: Six Essays Zadie Smith Penguin

5. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021 Old Farmer’s Almanac

6. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

7. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S

8. The Color of Law Richard Rothstein Liveright

9. Stamped From the Beginning Ibram X. Kendi Bold Type

10. So You Want to Talk About Race Ijeoma Oluo Seal Press





The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Sept. 20. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.