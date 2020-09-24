Virtual author readings from September 27 - October 3

All these events take place online; visit the venue website for more information.
Monday
Felton Earls and Mary Carlson (“Voice, Choice, and Action”) in conversation with Alex Kotlowitz at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Jabari Asim (“Preaching to the Chickens”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brown University
Tuesday
Kapka Kassabova (“To the Lake”) and Sulaiman Addonia (“Silence is My Mother Tongue”) in conversion at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Sy Montgomery and Rebecca Greene (“Becoming a Good Creature”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Jeff Benedict (“The Dynasty”) in conversation with Tom Curran at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books ... Dr. Kate Biberdorf (“Kate the Chemist”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Joshua Bennett (“Being Property Once Myself: Blackness and the End of Man”) in conversation with Imani Perry at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Colin Quinn (“Overstated: A Coast-to-Coast Roast of the 50 States”) reads at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith
Wednesday
Robert Trogdon (“Ernest Hemingway: The Sun Also Rises & Other Writings 1918-1926”) reads at 6 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Library ... Valerie Bolling (“Let’s Dance!”), Lisa Rogers (“Hound Won’t Go”), Janae Marks (“From the Desk of Zoe Washington”), and illustrator Jeanette Bradley (“No Voice Too Small”) in conversation at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Ted Widmer (“Lincoln on the Verge”) reads at 7 p.m. at Concord Museum ... Katia Moskovitch (“Neutron Stars: The Quest to Understand the Zombies of the Cosmos”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Lydia Millet (“A Children’s Bible”) and Charlotte McConaghy (“Migrations”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books
Thursday
Deepak Chopra (“Total Meditation”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Andrea Hairston (“Master of Poisons”) in conversation with Daniel José Older at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Joanna Schauffhausen (“All the Best Lies”) in conversation with Edwin Hill at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books
Friday
Cass R. Sunstein (“Too Much Information”) reads at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Sarah Shun-Lien Bynum (“Likes: Stories”) in conversation with Danzy Senna at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Beth Ferry (“The Bold, Brave Bunny”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books
Saturday
Rebecca Walsh (“Amadou’s Zoo”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books
