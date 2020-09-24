Virtual author readings from September 27 - October 3

All these events take place online; visit the venue website for more information.

Tuesday

Kapka Kassabova (“To the Lake”) and Sulaiman Addonia (“Silence is My Mother Tongue”) in conversion at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Sy Montgomery and Rebecca Greene (“Becoming a Good Creature”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Jeff Benedict (“The Dynasty”) in conversation with Tom Curran at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books ... Dr. Kate Biberdorf (“Kate the Chemist”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Joshua Bennett (“Being Property Once Myself: Blackness and the End of Man”) in conversation with Imani Perry at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Colin Quinn (“Overstated: A Coast-to-Coast Roast of the 50 States”) reads at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith

Wednesday

Robert Trogdon (“Ernest Hemingway: The Sun Also Rises & Other Writings 1918-1926”) reads at 6 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Library ... Valerie Bolling (“Let’s Dance!”), Lisa Rogers (“Hound Won’t Go”), Janae Marks (“From the Desk of Zoe Washington”), and illustrator Jeanette Bradley (“No Voice Too Small”) in conversation at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Ted Widmer (“Lincoln on the Verge”) reads at 7 p.m. at Concord Museum ... Katia Moskovitch (“Neutron Stars: The Quest to Understand the Zombies of the Cosmos”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Lydia Millet (“A Children’s Bible”) and Charlotte McConaghy (“Migrations”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books

Thursday

Deepak Chopra (“Total Meditation”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Andrea Hairston (“Master of Poisons”) in conversation with Daniel José Older at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Joanna Schauffhausen (“All the Best Lies”) in conversation with Edwin Hill at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books

Friday

Cass R. Sunstein (“Too Much Information”) reads at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Sarah Shun-Lien Bynum (“Likes: Stories”) in conversation with Danzy Senna at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Beth Ferry (“The Bold, Brave Bunny”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books

Saturday

Rebecca Walsh (“Amadou’s Zoo”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books

